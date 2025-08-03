What Is Mike Norvell’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Florida State HC

Following a 2023 ACC-conference championship, 8-0 win, Mike Norvell was over the moon, earning the Paul “Bear” Bryant award and the ACC Coach of the Year. But what followed was a disaster —the worst season in 50 years. Norvell’s 2024 tanked, 1-7, bottom rung record, put screeching brakes on the Seminoles’ optimism. The downfall was distasteful to the point that one CBS Journalist, Will Backus, went on to say, “Normally, it would be sad to laugh at a sorry program this deep into the season. But the Seminoles are still hilarious.” That said, the HC is banking on a revamped staff and fresh transfers to bring new energy this season. “I believe in what it’s going to be,” he affirmed during the ACC Kickoff.

What is Mike Norvell’s net worth?

Taking note of the 2024 contract extension and the yearly increment, Mike Norvell’s net worth at Florida State is expected to be around $84.2 million (based on the length of the contract and yearly salary), as per College Football Network. He is among some of the highest-paid coaches in the ACC.

Mike Norvell’s contract breakdown

Mike Norvell’s 2023 salary amounted to $5.55 million at Tallahassee. For the following season, reports disclosed that the contract extension proposed a $7.5 million figure. But when speculations arose, linking Norvell to the vacant HC spot at Tuscaloosa, Florida State acted swiftly, securing the HC till 2031, with a 2x salary hike. The result?…

Norvell secured a $10,000,000 contract in 2024, which expires in 2031. Adding to that, he will receive an increment of $150,000 every year, throughout the end of his contract, as per College Football Network.

Although official numbers were not revealed regarding his contract. If his contract is fully guaranteed and if Florida State needs to relieve Mike Norvell of his position, it would cost Florida State $74.2 million before the start of 2025. That figure continuously drops every consecutive year. If fired before 2026, the amount equals $64.05 million, and $53.75 million before 2027.

Next comes the question of if Mike Norvell wishes to leave Florida State. Again, the official numbers have not been revealed, but data compiled by College Football Network points to the following figures.

Year Amount 2024 $6 million 2025 $4 million 2026 $3 million 2027 $2 million 2028 $2 million 2029 $1 million

According to ESPN, his buyout remains 85% of his total compensation.

What is Mike Norvell’s salary?

Mike Norvell’s salary as a head coach at Florida State is reported to be $10,000,000, represented by sports agent Jimmy Sexton.

Mike Norvell

Contract Duration: 8 years (from 2024 to 2031, inclusive) Total Value

2023 $5.55 million 2024 $10 million 2025 $10.15 million 2026 $10.3 million 2027 $10.45 million 2028 $10.6 million 2029 $10.75 million 2030 $10.9 million 2031 $11.05 million

That being said, it doesn’t note the performance-based incentives in his contract. As per his contract, he will receive $100,000 for a conference championship game appearance and $250,000 for a conference championship game win. If the Seminoles qualify for a non-college football playoff bowl appearance, then he will get $100,000.

The contract is very detailed. Coming to the CFP first-round game appearance, the amount is $250,000. For the quarterfinal game appearance, it is $375,000, then $500,000 for the CFP semi-final game appearance. The amount increasingly stacks up as the stakes get higher. For the CFP national championship appearance, it is $750,000, and if the Seminoles clinch the natty, it is $950,000.

Moving on, there are incentives reserved for coaching honors. The Coach of the Year will grant him $ 1,50,000 maximum. For the Conference Coach of the Year accolade, it is $50,000, and $100,000 for National Coach of the Year.

For Academic Performance, it is $200,000 maximum. Besides that, a single-year APR of 950 or above will grant him $100,000, and $125,000 for a single-year APR of 970 or above. Adding on, for single-year APR of 990 or above is equal to $150,000, and $200,000 for a single-year APR of 1000.

Mike Norvell’s Career Earnings

Mike Norvell’s coaching stint spans Arizona State, Memphis, and Florida State. Every transition to another program saw a hike in his salary, with yearly increments.

Year Program Position Total Pay 2024 Florida State Head $10,000,000 2023 Florida State Head $7,300,000 2022 Florida State Head $4,500,000 2021 Florida State Head $3,750,000 2020 Florida State Head $3,531,250 2019 Memphis Head $2,660,000 2016 Memphis Head $1,800,000 2015 Arizona State Assistant $950,085 2012 Arizona State Assistant $320,000

A look at Mike Norvell’s brand endorsements

As for brand endorsements, there appears to be just one brand that has earned Mike Norvell’s nod. As per a report by the Tallahassee Democrat, Norvell endorsed the NIL brand ‘The Battle End.’ In a Twitter video posted by the brand, Norvell is seen saying, “If you want to help support our student-athletes, please join Battle’s End. Go Noles.”

Aside from ‘The Battle End,’ there is no public information available regarding his brand endorsements.

Mike Norvell’s investments and business ventures

Talking about investments, Mike Norvell has invested back in his roster—the Florida State Seminoles. Following an unsuccessful 2024 season, the HC has agreed to a one-year restructured contract. The specifics? Well, to develop the program, the university is raising money for revenue sharing and facilities. So, Norvell has given $4.5 million to the Vision Excellence fundraising campaign to help the overall student-athlete experience.

“I wanted to be proactive in my financial assistance through this time of transition as we all push forward to get back to the standard of Florida State football. I believe this step will help accelerate the process to where I know we are going,” he said per ESPN.

He has chances to earn back the $4.5 million figure as well. According to his contract, if he is successful in winning at least nine games the next season, a bonus increment of $750,000 will be provided. So, if he keeps winning nine games till 2031, Mike Norvell can earn back the million-dollar amount.