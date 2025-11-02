What Is Mike Shula’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Fired South Carolina OC

The dominoes continue to fall in South Carolina. The Gamecocks have fired OC Mike Shula after a disappointing offensive showing from the team this season. Here’s a look at how much the former OC is worth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shula was promoted to OC this year after serving as an analyst last season. However, the Gamecocks continued to struggle offensively all season, which finally forced Shane Beamer to pull the plug. South Carolina, under the former OC, has hauled in only 19.7 points per game this season. They rank at the bottom of most offensive stats this season, and have yet to cross more than 350 yards on offense in any game.

Shula is the second offensive coach to be fired from the team. The former OC saw himself put on the hot seat as South Carolina continued to fall in its ongoing losing streak. But after the brutal 14-30 loss to Ole Miss, the tough call became inevitable for Shane Beamer and South Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Shula’s Net Worth

Reportedly, Mike Shula’s net worth after his South Carolina stint is around $9.5 million. He has spent a long career in college football, beginning with his alma mater, Alabama, in 2003. Shula’s tenure as the Tide’s HC was a tough one, as the NCAA brought down sanctions upon the program. He’s had stints in the NFL after that, having worked as QB coach and OC with the Jaguars, Panthers, Giants, Broncos, and Bills. He returned to college football as an offensive analyst for South Carolina in 2024. These stints have allowed Shula to accumulate that amount.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Shula’s Salary and Contract

Shula was promoted to OC this season with a 3-year contract. It was going to award him $1.1 million per season. Unfortunately, the former OC wasn’t up to the mark and was let go in his very first year at his new role. Shula was also looking to earn around $115,000 in incentives. South Carolina now owes him the remaining $2.4 million, per his contract.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mike Shula’s Career Earnings

As of publication, not a lot of information is available on Mike Shula’s career earnings. But he sure has built an attractive resume. Mike Shula is the son of NFL icon Don Shula, the winningest HC in the league in history. Naturally, he caught a lot of attention entering the coaching arena. He started out as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins and then went to Chicago. Shula was at Tampa Bay from 1996 to 1999, where he eventually became OC. He returned to Miami for 2 more seasons, this time as QB coach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

2003 was his turning point, as he made a huge leap forward in his career. From Miami, Shula came to Tuscaloosa to take over as Alabama’s HC. He was signed for a 6-year contract, worth 5.4 million. Shula struggled immensely in his first season as HC. He took over the program in the aftermath of the NCAA action on Mike Pierce’s tenure. But 2005 was a good year, as Shula hauled in a 10-2 record. It awarded him an extension of 6 more years, with a 1.8 million salary per year.

But a troubling 2006 season forced Alabama to fire Shula. He then began his NFL journey, but not a lot is known about his earnings coaching in the league. Shula was the QB coach for the Jaguars for 4 seasons, helping David Garrard become a star there. The former coach then went to Carolina, where he coached until 2018. Mike Shula then went on to secure short gigs with the Giants, Broncos, and Bills. This resume made him an ideal candidate to take over OC at South Carolina after Dowell Loggains left for Appalachian State.

His experience with quarterbacks also made him key to the development of LaNorris Sellers, who was one of the best QBs of the 2024 season. However, Shula couldn’t take hold of the offense this year. In the Gamecocks’ 7 losses this season, the offense couldn’t cross the 25-point mark.

Under Shula’s control of the offense, South Carolina also brought in two blowout losses. Both of them saw the scoreboard show only 7 for the troubled program. The Gamecocks’ offense simply didn’t look like what it did last season, which had fans hoping for a lot this season. Unfortunately, Mike Shula’s poor handling of the offense could no longer be tolerated at Columbia.