What is President Donald Trump’s College Sports Executive Order, and how will it affect NCAA rules

College sports can’t seem to catch a break, and now Donald Trump’s Executive Order is poised to complicate things further. Just weeks after the House vs. NCAA settlement upended the amateur model, proposing a $20.5 million revenue-sharing plan, lawmakers introduced the SCORE Act to regulate NIL deals, safeguard athletes, and ensure school accountability.

Now, with Trump’s executive action in the mix, the federal government is intensifying its efforts to reshape college athletics. The House remains persistent, and this coordinated legal push could fundamentally alter athlete compensation and school operations. It looks like President Trump just made a big splash in the CFB world, or at least, he’s gearing up for one. Let’s find out all we can about the executive order.

What is President Donald Trump’s executive order on college sports?

So, The Athletic obtained a draft of the proposed “Saving College Sports” order, revealing a broad initiative to establish student-athletes’ legal standing and shield college athletics from current lawsuits and legislation. Trump, reportedly mulling this for months, seems driven to act following a May meeting with Nick Saban. Reports indicate the order would provide antitrust safeguards and greater clarity on athlete compensation. As of now, the White House has yet to comment on this, but it could be “upended soon” by further litigation.

So, Donald Trump’s plan would task the attorney general and FTC with protecting colleges from antitrust laws and standardizing NIL laws nationwide—a long-held NCAA goal. It also envisions collaborating with the U.S. Olympic team to safeguard non-revenue college sports and urges the Labor Department to clarify athlete employment status. But what does all of this actually mean? Let’s break it down.

What does the executive order hold for college sports?

So, Donald Trump’s aim is pretty clear: he wants to preserve the traditional CFB model. And it reflects perfectly on the draft order, which seeks to establish national NIL standards while tackling larger issues like antitrust safeguards and athlete employment. It tasks the labor secretary and NLRB with exploring whether college athletes should be considered employees—a change that could financially burden many athletic programs if affirmed. The draft aims to keep “student-athletes” separate from employees, thus “preserving college athletics” as it exists today.

Beyond employment status, the executive order suggests broad policy changes to stabilize college sports, aiming to protect NCAA rules from antitrust lawsuits, secure scholarships and roster spots, and curb “unqualified or unscrupulous agents.” The order also aligns with legislative efforts like the SCORE Act, which aims to fairly regulate NIL deals while maintaining competitive equity. However, critics claim the order goes too far, especially after the House v. NCAA settlement, which provided athletes with back pay and revenue sharing. Now, the executive order cannot override court decisions, but it could set a strong federal tone on the issue. Now, let’s get into the entire purpose of this order.

Breaking down the executive order’s purpose and timeline

Look, the NCAA’s under increasing legal and financial strain from lawsuits and settlements challenging college sports’ amateur model. A key example is the House v. NCAA settlement, effective July 1, which introduces revenue sharing, allowing schools to directly pay athletes and compensate former players for lost NIL opportunities. While a win for athlete rights, this settlement invites further litigation demanding more funds and fewer restrictions. As the draft executive order notes, these suits could “transform student-athletes into employees,” potentially forcing schools—particularly those with smaller budgets—to cut sports or restructure.

Adding to this financial pressure is a patchwork of state NIL laws, creating confusion and competitive imbalance. Without national standards, schools in states with stricter rules risk falling behind in recruiting. The executive order seeks uniformity by establishing federal NIL standards and directing the Department of Labor and National Labor Relations Board to clarify athlete employment status. It also aims to reduce antitrust vulnerabilities that let courts overturn NCAA policies, leaving institutions in legal limbo.

How will the Executive Order affect NCAA and athlete pay?

This executive order aims to establish federal guidelines for compensating college athletes, especially through NIL deals. While preserving existing NIL rights and the revenue-sharing approach, it may prevent athletes from being classified as employees, thus precluding salaries, unionization, and comprehensive labor rights.

For the NCAA, it’s a major victory, offering enhanced legal safeguards and the ability to regulate athlete compensation more uniformly, avoiding fragmented state laws and ongoing litigation. For athletes, the impact is complex: they retain current benefits, but further efforts toward employee status or larger direct payments could be halted.

And not everyone is happy with Donald Trump’s intervention. In a statement, Steve Berman, the lead attorney in the House settlement, strongly criticized the plan: “Plain and simple, college athletes don’t need Trump’s help, and he shouldn’t be aiding the NCAA at the expense of athletes. Mr. Trump boasts of his deal-making prowess. As a result of our case, college athletes are now free to make their own deals. For Trump to want to put his foot on their deal-making abilities is unwarranted and flouts his own philosophy on the supposed ‘art of the deal.’ Step back, Mr. President.” Now, with the SCORE Act in the mix, does the college football world really need an executive order?

What does the executive order mean for the SCORE Act push?

On July 10, 2025, the SCORE Act was introduced in the U.S. House and has already passed the House Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade. This act aims at addressing concerns about inconsistent state NIL laws, the bill proposes a single federal standard for clarity and athlete protection. With bipartisan backing, it aims to reaffirm the student-athlete model, protect Olympic sports, and shield athletes from exploitation.

While both the Executive Order and the SCORE Act seek federal NIL standards and to defend amateurism, they differ in enforcement and regulation. The Executive Order, issued by the White House, can quickly impact policy via administrative action. Conversely, the SCORE Act seeks long-term rules through legislation, involving public debate, congressional changes, and Senate approval.

On top of that, Donald Trump’s Executive Order might also conflict with certain aspects of the SCORE Act, particularly concerning the regulation of collectives and third-party NIL agreements. While the Executive Order stresses strict controls on athlete compensation and restricts athlete employment status, the SCORE Act appears to prioritize regulatory transparency and athlete protection over outright limitations. Moving forward, policymakers must resolve these differences to avoid inconsistent standards that could create confusion for schools, athletes, and collectives.