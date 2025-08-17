brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

What Is Quintrevion Wisner’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

ByKhosalu Puro

Aug 17, 2025 | 8:15 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

When Quintrevion ‘Tre’ Wisner stopped into the Forty Acres in 2023, he wasn’t the 5-star headliner fans raved about. He wasn’t even the most hyped RB in Texas. But stars don’t always tell the whole story. He arrived as a quiet 3-star in the shadows of blue chips like Reuben Owens and Quinten Joyner. Fast forward a couple of seasons, and he has become Steve Sarkisian‘s most reliable ball carrier. And just like his playing style, Tre’s roots are grounded in grit, family, and pride. But who exactly is Quintrevion Wisner off the field?

Where is Quintrevion Wisner from, and What is Quintrevion Wisner’s Nationality?

Quintrevion Wisner was born on May 9, 2005, in Glenn Heights, Texas, making him a proud American by nationality. He grew up in the football-rich Dallas area, where talent pipelines run deep. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

At DeSoto High School, Wisner made his mark as a senior with 846 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He also had 466 receiving yards and four more scores through the air. His contributions powered DeSoto to a 14-2 record and the 2022 6A Division II state championship. Before that, at Waco Connally, he flashed versatility with 909 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns, and even 74 tackles on defense as a junior.

Quintrevion Wisner committed to Texas over Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Staying in-state was more of a declaration than convenience. He was Texas-made, and he was going to wear the burnt orange. 

What is Quintrevion Wisner’s ethnicity?

Quintrevion Wisner is African-American, and his family background has shaped the player and person he’s become. His mother, Andrea “Angie” Wisner, is the heart of the household, known for her nurturing spirit and constant support. “She’s my biggest supporter and the reason I can keep going,” Tre once said. As a mother of three, Angie has been as relentless in her role as her son is on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

His father, Quinton Wisner, brings another layer to the equation. A team lead at Swan Products, he balances work demands with a steady hand as a father. His discipline and work ethic are traits Tre has modeled in his own game. Together, Angie and Quinton built the foundation that turned their son into a relentless competitor.

Top Stories

1

Where Is Lerone Murphy From? Ethnicity, Religion, Parents & More

2

Justin Fields Slowly Fades Away at Jets Practice After Aaron Glenn Confirmed QB Decision

3

Taylor Swift Takes Over $60.32B Automobile Giant as FOX’s Charissa Thompson Reveals Big Secret

4

Michael Page Stomach Scar: Did ‘Venom’ Get Stabbed? All We Know About UFC Star’s Mark

5

UFC 319 Payouts: How Much Are Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus Du Plessis, Aaron Pico & Others Earning?

6

Daniel Cormier Leaves Commentary Table to Console Fallen Student as Chael Sonnen Celebrates TUF 33 Finale Win During UFC 319 Livestream

What’s your perspective on:

Does Quintrevion Wisner's journey prove that star ratings don't define a player's true potential?

Have an interesting take?

Is Quintrevion Wisner Christian?

When it comes to religion, Quintrevion Wisner hasn’t made any public declarations. There’s no record of him professing a faith or talking about his spirituality in interviews. In a world where athletes often carry their beliefs on their sleeves, he’s kept that part of his life personal. What we do know is that his dedication, whether in film study or in the weight room, speaks to a discipline that mirrors the values his parents instilled in him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

On the field, his defining moment came against Texas A&M, when he shouldered 33 carries for more than 200 all-purpose yards in a gritty 17-7 win. “I feel like I ran the ball hard,” he said afterward. “I took that like a chip on my shoulder, just to be a hard-running running back.” That’s Tre in a nutshell. No flash, just a workhorse mindset with a Texas-sized chip.

Now entering 2025 with 1,064 rushing yards and third-team All-SEC honors in his pocket, Quintrevion Wisner is the most experienced back in the Longhorns’ room. With Jonathon Brooks and Jaydon Blue gone to the NFL, his carries and responsibilities will only increase. He’s not just running the ball for Texas anymore. He’s running with the weight of family, roots, and a Lone Star legacy behind him. And that makes his story as compelling as any highlight run he’s ever broken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Quintrevion Wisner's journey prove that star ratings don't define a player's true potential?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved