What Is Rahsul Faison’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring his Family Roots and Background

Rahsul Faison was born on February 20, 2000, and his football journey has taken him through multiple programs, including the Snow College Badgers, and Utah State Aggies, before finally joining the South Carolina Gamecocks. He was practically unstoppable in high school at Pottsgrove, where he finished as a senior with 2,938 yards and 42 touchdowns. After the NCAA allowed him to play one more season in August 2025, Faison now gets a new start in Columbia.

Now 25 years old, this veteran running back brings a mix of production, experience to the Gamecocks’ offense.

Where is Rahsul Faison from, and what is his nationality?

Rahsul Faison is an American national who was born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and grew up in nearby Pottsgrove, where he attended Pottsgrove High School. He was a homegrown Keystone State talent who made his mark with record-breaking performances on the field, rushing for more than 2,938 yards and 42 touchdowns as a senior. He first committed to Stony Brook University, but due to academic setbacks, he enrolled at Connecticut’s Salisbury School. He finished his prep career there by winning New England Player of the Year and Erickson League MVP in 2018 after rushing for 30 touchdowns and 1,890 yards.

What is Rahsul Faison’s ethnicity?

Rahsul Faison is a proud African American, having been influenced by the morals and dedication instilled in him by his parents, Rahsul Sr. and Angela. Faison comes from a football-rooted family. His cousin Rian Wallace, who was a linebacker who played in the NFL for three seasons and won Super Bowl XL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, also left an everlasting athletic legacy behind him.

Influence of Upbringing on Faith and Character

Rahsul Faison’s dad, Rahsul Sr., has often encouraged him to embrace his own journey and find meaning in a less-traditional path. Following an outstanding performance, Faison told The Herald Journal, “That felt really good having him by my side and just showing him everything, so it was great to be able to have some success running the ball this (past) weekend in front of him.” That game versus Utah meant more to Rahsul than just the stats; it meant seeing his dad in the stands and witnessing him play live for the first time since he was a young boy. Those rare visits, mixed with years of phone calls while his dad was incarcerated, gave Rahsul the resilience to push forward when life threw obstacles his way.

At the same time, his mom, Angela, emerged as the pillar in his life. Every time he doubted himself during the frequent switching between programs, she was the one to bring him back to the core. He used her advice to “be where your feet are” as a motto that he uses both on and off the field. Rahsul had the stability he required to continue pursuing his football goals because of Angela’s resilience whenever he was under pressure. His mom’s advice has shaped Faison’s persona to maintain his groundedness and his dad’s desire to stand out. His traits have equal parts of grace and toughness.