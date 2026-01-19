What Is Riley Nowakowski’s Ethnicity? Is He European? Exploring Parents & Family Roots

Before the 2025 season, not many really knew of Riley Nowakowski. But as a Hoosier, he has burst on the scene. Fans will remember the key 21-yard pass he caught from Fernando Mendoza against Wisconsin, which the TE then took to the end zone. The incredible player, however, will wear IU colors for the last time in his career in the National Championship game.

Nowakowski has charted quite a journey in college football and has an interesting background. Here is a look at his roots.

Where is Riley Nowakowski from, and what is his nationality?

Riley Nowakowski’s birthdate has not been made public. However, he grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is an American national. The TE attended Marquette University High School before college.

He was primarily a defensive player in high school but also played running back. Nowakowski won the John Anderson Award, given to the state’s top linebacker. As a senior, he racked up a lot of stats: he hauled in 126 tackles, 29 TFLs, 3 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions.

Nowakoswki went to Wisconsin, his home program, as a walk-on. But he never played the position for which he was recruited. During his early years, he was on the scout team and practiced on offense to help the starters. But Nowakowski impressed the offensive coaches, who encouraged him to switch in 2022 when the team’s fullback transferred.

This was when his career took off. Nowakowski played 120 offensive snaps, 97 of which were in rushing plays. However, he had to choose between being a running back or a tight end when Luke Fickell became head coach in 2023. He chose the latter option and never looked back. His development in this position was so good that Fickell offered him a scholarship as well. Unfortunately, he still couldn’t find more time on the field.

Riley Nowakowski transferred to Indiana this season and is among the talented transfers who have brought the team to the National Championship game. His heroics earned him a second-team All-Big Ten honor from the conference media. He is playing his sixth season in college football, which will be his last.

All about Riley Nowakowski’s parents and ethnicity

Details about Riley Nowakowski’s father are unknown. But his mother is Rhonda Timmerman Nowakowski. They seem to be of European descent, possibly Polish. According to reports, both of Riley’s parents attended Wisconsin. He also has an older sister, a Wisconsin grad. While his parents have European ancestry, Riley does not.

Interestingly, a claim made by Jake Wasikowski, who identifies as Riley’s cousin, suggests that the latter was adopted as a child.

“My mom’s maiden name is Nowakowski. He’s adopted. My uncle thought he’d be a nose tackle when he was young,” he wrote on X, replying to a post from ESPN’s Matt Schick.

What is Riley Nowakowski’s religion?

Riley Nowakowski is a Christian. He keeps his faith close to himself, though he sometimes expresses it on social media.

While in high school, Nowakowski used to organize football camps for autistic children. According to the Wisconsin Football Foundation, he carried Marquette University’s motto of being a ”Christ-like man for others who came to serve and not be served” seriously.

Riley Nowakoski has waited a long, long time to grow into the star he is today. His journey speaks of perseverance and determination, but he also relied on his parents’ support all this while. Riley Nowakowski’s parents sure will look on proudly when he takes on the Miami Hurricanes in an attempt to end his career as a National Champion.