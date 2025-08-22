What Is Roman Hemby’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring his Family Roots and Background

Indiana’s backfield gets a new spark in 2025 with Maryland transfer Roman Hemby. As a B1G veteran, Hemby totaled 2,347 yards at Maryland, though his usage dipped last season with 607 rushing yards and six scores. On top of that, he also adds versatility with 40 catches for 273 yards. Despite flying slightly under the radar, ESPN named him Indiana’s sleeper to watch, praising his 4.5+ yards per carry over the past 3 seasons and ability in the passing game. Interestingly, Hemby already has a history of success against the Hoosiers, rushing for a TD in last year’s matchup. So coming to Indiana this season, he’s set to make a huge impact, but where his journey began is worth exploring.

Where is Roman Hemby from? What is his nationality?

Roman Hemby, 23, is making waves for the Indiana Hoosiers this season. Born on August 16, 2002, in Edgewood, Maryland, he honed his skills at The John Carroll School in Bel Air. Then, from 2021 to 2024, he showcased his talent with the Maryland Terrapins before taking his game to Bloomington in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, Hemby’s journey is about more than football; it’s a story of community and pride. Right now, rooted in his African-American heritage, he carries those values onto the field, shaping both his game and his character.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

What is Roman Hemby’s ethnicity?

Proudly African-American, he carries his family’s values onto the field. “My mom and dad, Charleena and Elwood, always pushed me to be my best,” said Hemby, crediting their support for his success. And his grandmother, Charlene Cohen, taught him lessons of hard work and integrity: values that guide him every game. Now, honestly, Hemby isn’t just a powerhouse athlete; he’s a leader who plays with a deep connection to his roots.

Is Roman Hemby African-American?

Family is at the heart of his story; his mom, Charleena, and dad, Elwood, have been his rock, guiding him through every step of his journey. Hemby credits their unwavering support for much of his success. On top of that, faith also drives him. On Instagram, he shared, “Putting my trust and faith in God,” showing that his spirituality fuels both his mindset and his grind. And Hemby brings it all to the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Influence of upbringing on faith and character

Roman Hemby’s roots run deep. Raised by his mother, affectionately the ‘watergirl’ on his youth teams, he learned dedication and support from day one. His father was a steady guide, while his grandmother taught him resilience, even from the sidelines. These lessons shaped more than his game; they shaped his life. And in a 2022 interview, he said, “Keeping up with my relationship with God and being the family person that I am… staying on top of schoolwork… I want to make sure that I’m not just a football player, I’m a human being as well, and I take care of everything that needs to be taken care of.” So, every step he takes, on and off the field, reflects those values.