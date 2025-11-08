What is Romello Height’s NIL Deals in 2025 – Salary with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Career Earnings

Texas Tech edge rusher Romello Height has been selected for the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl along with 5 other Raiders. While the Bowl scouting department trimmed its watch list from 850 to 300 this season, choosing only the “best of the best,” Height’s selection simply indicates his stunning performance. This season so far, he has racked up 12 solo tackles and 6 sacks with the Raiders, and his on-field effort matches the program’s investment in landing this multi-transfer guy.

While Texas Tech invested a hefty amount to get this Dublin product after his three collegiate stops, he didn’t take much time to make his impact. In the game against Kansas, the Raiders broke their single-game sack record with nine, while Height made 2 sacks. Although with such a stunning performance, grabbing the attention of brands seems normal, Height’s name, image, and likeness tell a totally different story.

Romello Height’s contract breakdown

After showing his potential with programs like USC, Auburn, and Georgia Tech, this season is Height’s final collegiate season with Texas Tech, as no ‘redshirt’ season was there. Being a native of Dublin, Georgia, the transition to Lubbock was easier for the edge rusher, and he agreed, stating, “Yeah, cause i’ve been in a college town before, so it was really like nothing. Super small town thats about it, isn’t too much to do and I love it. It literally, probably like the same size as my own town. Just as much to do out there as there is to do in Lubbock.”

After transferring from USC, he led the Yellow Jackets with 29 pressures. While his Georgia Tech journey was quite strong with 34 tackles and seven TLFs in 2024, Height wasn’t shy about the business side of CFB. “I’m not shy to tell you about this NIL,” said Height, explaining his decision to choose the Raiders.

Romello Height’s salary

Although there was no rule about paying NCAA players directly, the NIL has changed that concept. Due to that, the 216-pound edge rusher made $250,000 at Georgia Tech in 2024. What has he been able to make with the Raiders?

When Height entered the transfer portal to enhance his NIL earnings, Texas Tech’s GM James Blanchard dove into the portal. Although he watched films of 50 defensive ends and outside linebackers, Height stood out. “Sacks are 1% of the equation,” stated Blanchard. “Height does the other 99% better than almost anyone.” While Height’s arrival gave the Raiders another weapon off the edge, part of a reported $7M investment in their D-line, his journey at Georgia Tech was quite impressive.

But his agent pushed for a raise to $500K on his NIL, and the program didn’t agree with that. “They were like, ‘Nah, we overpaid him already,'” recalled the edge rusher. “So my agent was like, ‘All right, we’re going to go get overpaid somewhere else.'” And his agent wasn’t wrong. As with Texas Tech, Height signed a deal of 1.5 million. “Super jaw-dropping,” mentioned Height. Now, while his addition is paying off for Texas Tech with his 37 pressures, along with a prowess D-line with Davis Bailey’s 11.5 sacks, what’s his NIL valuation?

Romello Height’s NIL deal net worth

Although Height’s media presence is solid with roughly 4.4K followers combined across platforms like Instagram, X, and more, his brand partnerships or NIL deals haven’t been publicly revealed. Over three and a half seasons, while his on-field talent has been clear with Texas Tech’s 8-1 overall record this season, On3’s NIL valuation has yet to list his NIL value. It’s maybe due to limited public information.

However, his action with the Raiders was not limited. Perhaps that’s why to watch Heigth alongside other defensive playmakers during Texas Tech’s spring practices, Bailey said, “I’ve never seen a D-line like this. I’ve seen some high-caliber skill players. But a D-line like this? This is different.” But while his on-field success has a long journey from high school to Lubbock, who is behind his off-field achievements?

Romello Height’s top NIL sponsors

As the On3 NIL profile didn’t show his NIL deals so far, it will be tricky to guess about his NIL sponsors. Although his endorsement deals are still under wraps, his current standout performances could soon attract major brands his way. If not, his pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft will be worth watching with his rising stock.

When asked about his favorite NFL players, Height didn’t hold back and said, “Lawrence Taylor, DeMarcus Ware, Joey Bosa, and Maxx Crosby. I’m super invested into Crosby’s game, I try using that swipe rip a lot that Max uses. I really like Maxx Crosby’s game,” said Height. Now, with growing up following such talent, his prowess is clearly visible, but will he continue his magic with the remaining three games of Texas Tech?