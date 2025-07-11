What Is SCORE Act? Here Is What You Need to Know That Could Reshape College Sports

Just weeks after shaking up college sports with a landmark House vs. NCAA settlement, lawmakers are turning up the heat this time with a new SCORE Act. First, they totally killed the old-school “amateur” and proposed a new NIL framework featuring a revenue-sharing model with a $20.5 million cap. Now? The House is pushing for broader fairness. Enter the SCORE Act, which will regulate NIL deals, protect student-athlete rights, enforce transparency, and demand accountability from universities. It looks like the House has got no chill, as this significant step toward quality can change the college dynamics completely.

What is the SCORE Act? Breaking down the new federal bill on college sports

So, Congress just introduced the SCORE Act (Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements), a bill that could totally shake up college sports. This legislation prioritizes protecting student-athletes’ NIL rights, ensuring fair compensation and protections across all NCAA institutions. Basically it’s a key provision that will regulate fair national NIL deal standards, regulate athlete agents, and prohibit schools from revoking scholarships due to injury or poor performance.

But the SCORE Act doesn’t just stop there, as it also mandates enhanced support for student-athletes, requiring schools to provide academic assistance and up to three years of post-graduation healthcare and maintain at least sixteen varsity teams running. It also limits the use of student fees for athletics, potentially reshaping program funding and drastically altering the management of athletic budgets. That’s not just a bill in process; it’s an ultimatum.

Now, Democratic Reps. Janelle Bynum (OR) and Shomari Figures (AL) introduced the bill, but it faces an uphill battle. Senate passage requires 60 votes, meaning at least 10 Republicans would need to support it, given the opposition from most Democrats. The House, however, should pass it easily. If it clears the Senate, President Donald Trump would have the final say. It’s still very early, though, as this is just the first step, and significant changes are likely before it becomes law. But the impact of this sudden shift is going to be major.

How will the SCORE Act impact the College Football landscape?

Look, the bill’s main goal is standardizing how NIL deals work across all colleges. Since the NCAA’s $2.78 billion settlement, which allowed athlete payments, the NIL landscape has become chaotic. But this bill aims to create fairness and legality, preventing bidding wars fueled by booster groups. Importantly, it also protects Olympic sports.

That’s right there—a quiet but important protection for Olympic sports deeply rooted in the bill. It basically states that schools with at least one coach earning over $250,000 must offer at least 16 sports programs, preventing football and basketball from grabbing all the funding and jeopardizing other sports like track, swimming, gymnastics, etc. This mirrors an existing NCAA rule for top-tier schools (FBS), solidifying these protections.

Now, the financial implications are where things get tricky for schools. Many plan to offset new expenses—like Clemson’s $20.5 million athlete payout—by increasing student fees. Clemson added a $150 per-semester ‘athletic fee’, while Fresno State implemented a $495 annual fee (half for athletics). Tennessee introduced a ‘talent fee’ on season tickets, and Arkansas is raising concession prices. Most major universities are also warning donors of rising costs. So, if this bill passes, all those student fee plans? They’ll be gone.

In short, passing the SCORE Act could curb aggressive recruiting fueled by lucrative NIL deals, as schools become wary of federal oversight. This might create a more even playing field for smaller programs lacking the financial clout of top teams. Meanwhile, the tough rules could rein in the transfer portal chaos and stabilize rosters. But how much will it affect the recruitment process?

Will the SCORE Act have any effect on athlete recruitment and their rights?

The SCORE Act doesn’t just do mere tweaks; it completely overhauls the entire system. It introduces federal oversight of agents, mandates a ‘valid business purpose’ for all NIL deals, and prevents athletes from being classified as employees. The Act preempts all state NIL laws, giving the NCAA the uniform national framework it long desired, replacing the current confusing and loophole-ridden patchwork of regulations.

This major shift will significantly impact recruiting. Currently, states with more NIL rules attract top talent with better offers. The SCORE Act levels the playing field by creating a single national standard. For recruits, this shifts the focus from NIL-friendly state laws to academics, coaching, and campus culture. So, while House v. NCAA allows athletes to be paid, the SCORE Act governs how colleges and athletes walk through this new landscape.

However, this progress comes at a cost. The Act’s increased recruitment transparency makes things weird for athletes. The employment ban prevents student-athletes from pushing for employee benefits like collective bargaining and workplace protections. Therefore, while recruitment is streamlined, broader athlete labor rights movements may be hampered.

So, when does the SCORE Act come into full effect?

When would the SCORE Act become effective?

For now, the SCORE Act’s effective date remains unconfirmed. The bill is in its early legislative stages, having been introduced on Thursday, July 10, 2025, and is still awaiting Congressional passage and a green signal from Donald Trump. Though swift subcommittee and committee review in the House is anticipated, Senate passage is less certain.

So, a firm effective date is impossible until the legislative process concludes and the final bill is approved. But one thing is certain for sure, this is going to create havoc in college football.

How the SCORE Act could reshape the future of College Football?

The SCORE Act may revolutionize college football by creating national NIL standards, replacing the current state-by-state regulations that benefit some programs. Requiring NIL deals to have a legitimate business purpose and regulating agents could curb disguised payments, creating fairer competition and emphasizing coaching, facilities, and player development over financial incentives.

However, the Act prevents athletes from being considered employees, hindering their ability to negotiate contracts. Now, that’s where the problem remains. While promoting fairness and structure, it also shifts power away from athletes just as they begin to gain it. Ultimately, in the long run, the SCORE Act might stabilize college football’s NIL transition, but it will redefine the power dynamic between athletes and institutions. Now, let’s wait and witness the coming changes!