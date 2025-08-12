What is Sherrone Moore’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Michigan Wolverines HC

Michigan HC Sherrone Moore has officially signed his full contract in September 2024, nearly 9 months after stepping into the head coaching role. The announcement came from Michigan President Santa J. Ono and AD Warde Manuel, highlighting Moore’s strong leadership and dedication during his seven-plus years with the program. Well, Moore took the helm after Jim Harbaugh’s departure to the Los Angeles Chargers, stepping up with a fresh five-year deal. Despite a tough first game, Moore’s proven track record and ambassadorial role set high expectations for the Wolverines’ future under his guidance. Now, as he gears up for his second year, attention turns to his growing net worth and the impact of his rising career in college football.

What is Sherrone Moore’s net worth?

Well, based on his 5-year contract as Michigan’s HC, Sherrone Moore’s net worth stands at an impressive $28.6 M, excluding his previous earnings as OC and a $500K annual retention bonus added each year. Interestingly, Michigan is expected to save significantly by hiring Moore, whose salary is likely several million less per season compared to Jim Harbaugh’s $11.5 M deal.

Sherrone Moore’s salary and contract breakdown

Sherrone Moore stepped up big as Michigan’s HC with a $5.5 M salary for the 2024 season. That paycheck includes a $500K base and a hefty $5 M in additional compensation, plus a $500K bonus for every contract year he completes. Following that, his salary will climb 2% annually, hitting nearly $6 M by year five, making it a solid deal for Moore. But Moore’s contract isn’t just about base pay.

Sherrone Moore’s post-season incentives are structured to reward various levels of success and recognition. Should his team win the college football national championship, he stands to earn $1000000, while playing in the championship game guarantees $750,000. Advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals and quarterfinals would earn him $500,000 and $300,000, respectively, with a first-round playoff appearance valued at $200000. Winning the Big Ten would bring in $500,000, and simply appearing in the Big Ten Championship game would yield $250000.

Beyond team achievements, individual honors also carry incentives, $75,000 for National Coach of the Year and $50,000 for Big Ten Coach of the Year. Now, with his leadership and winning record as coach, Moore’s deal is designed to keep the Wolverines competitive and motivated for years to come.

Sherrone Moore’s career earnings

Year Team Base Earnings 2016 Michigan Wolverines $750,000 2017 Michigan Wolverines $900,000 2018 Michigan Wolverines $1,100,000 2019 Michigan Wolverines $1,250,000 2020 Michigan Wolverines $1,400,000 2021 Michigan Wolverines $1,750,000 2022 Michigan Wolverines $2,250,000 2023 Michigan Wolverines $3,500,000 2024 Michigan Wolverines $5,500,000

A look at Sherrone Moore’s coaching career

Sherrone Moore’s coaching rise has been swift and impressive. After playing at Butler Community College and Oklahoma, where he won two Big 12 titles, he began coaching at Louisville before moving to Central Michigan as an assistant HC. Then, joining Michigan in 2018, Moore transitioned from TEs coach to offensive line coach, leading the Wolverines to back-to-back Joe Moore Awards in 2021 and 2022. On top of that, as co-offensive coordinator, he helped Michigan capture 3 straight Big 10 Titles and the 2023 National Championship. Now, he is preparing for the season opener on August 30, aiming to lead Michigan to another strong campaign.

What are the brands endorsed by Sherrone Moore?

As of now, Sherrone Moore hasn’t inked any personal endorsement deals with big-name brands like Nike, Under Armour, or Gatorade. While he might not have individual sponsorships, he’s been featured in content sponsored by Hampton by Hilton, showing some brand connections. On top of that, Moore is also a strong supporter of Michigan’s NIL collective, Champions Circle, which helps players secure endorsements and partnerships. Though he’s active in the broader branding scene, there’s no official word on personal endorsements for Moore himself, at least not yet.