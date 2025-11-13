What is Taurean York’s NIL Deals in 2025 – Salary with the Texas A&M Aggies and Career Earnings

The 2025 season has been going incredibly well for Texas A&M. A standout for the Aggies has been linebacker Taurean York, who entered 2025 as one of their defensive leaders. As a team captain and emotional leader, York has led the Aggies to a flawless 9-0 record, and they are in a prime spot for the playoffs this season. So, his performances have caught the attention of many, which brings us to NIL evaluation with Texas A&M.

Taurean York’s contract

Taurean York is a collegiate athlete at Texas A&M. This means that the LB is under a standard college scholarship arrangement rather than a professional contract. NCAA and university regulations mean he does not yet have a professional contract with the Aggies. Enrolling in the 2023 class, York has risen in ranks, becoming the captain of the team at just 20 years old.

Detailed scholarship numbers are rarely publicised. A typical full-athletics scholarship at a major SEC program covers tuition, room, board, books, and other fees. Since York is an amateur under NCAA standards, there is no multi-year paid performance contract yet. Before 2025, York had two years of experience playing for the Aggies. In his freshman year (2023), he racked up 74 tackles and 3 sacks.

In the next season, he took over as captain and amassed 2.5 sacks and over 82 total tackles, with 35 of them solo tackles. He has continued to perform well this season, posting 1 sack and 47 total tackles (solo tackles). So, it looks good for York going ahead. With the performances he has been putting out, his NIL value is poised to increase.

What is Taurean York’s salary?

Since Taurean York is a student-athlete without a professional contract, he does not receive a salary from the Aggies. His compensation comes from the program scholarship (which covers his tuition, housing, and meals) and NIL earnings. There is no publicly known information breakdown about his scholarship value.

However, he is listed on collective marketplaces like Opendorse, which could be another source of income for York.

Taurean York’s NIL deal net worth

Taurean York actively participates in collective NIL marketplace platforms like Opendorse and Rallyfuel. On Opendorse, York’s profile lists various fan-engagement services like shout-outs, appearances, posts, and autographs. These services cost anywhere from $250 to $1000, indicating York earns from the platform. It also means that York is actively engaged in NIL agreements to capitalise on his college football career.

York is also listed on Rallyfuel, a platform that lets fans ‘fuel’ college athletes with its no-risk NIL platform. Fans can go his his profile and select anywhere from $25 to a custom amount ($5 being the minimum). Fans can also add custom messages, so that York can read them. The platform pays 90% of donations to the athlete, so that York gets compensation.

Given the available information, one might conservatively estimate York’s NIL earnings to date in the low tens of thousands of dollars. His combined net worth from NIL deals and scholarship value remains relatively modest compared to that of the most commercialised college athletes. However, he can increase those numbers if he keeps on performing like he has this season.

Taurean York’s NIL sponsors

Apart from Opendorse and Rallyfuel profiles, there are public records that clearly list any major national brands that have signed with York with disclosed contract terms. Because brands and deals are not publicly detailed, tenure and exact revenue are not available in reliable sources. This indicates that most of his deals are short-term activities such as appearances and shout-outs, rather than long-term, multi-year sponsorships at this stage of his career.

For now, his NIL activities seem focused on monetising his personal brand and fan engagement rather than securing major national sponsorships.

After a standout freshman campaign in 2023, Taurean York rose to captain the Aggies and continued to deliver strong performances. His career trajectory clearly points toward a promising future. And this season, he has led them to the top of the SEC with a 9-0 record and in pole position to qualify for the college football playoffs. While the defense was the victim of its own standard against Missouri, it shows how good they have been all season. For York, it means that as his on-field performance continues to grow, so will his NIL value and future professional contract prospects.