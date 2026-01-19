What Is the Indiana Hoosiers Mascot? Full History of Hoosier the Bison, What It Symbolizes & Who’s in the Costume

While the mascot has been a fixture at high-profile events, this season, Indiana unveiled Hoosier the Bison, a fresh face for a program stepping onto CFB’s biggest stage. In fact, the timing couldn’t be louder.

With the ESPN cameras rolling and the CFP spotlight fixed, the unbeaten Hoosiers introduced their new symbol to a national audience. Although it has a long history, for many fans it marked their first look at a mascot made for moments like this.

What is the Indiana Hoosiers’ mascot?

After nearly 60 years away, Hoosier the Bison has returned to Bloomington, reclaiming its place as Indiana’s official mascot. What once lived in history books is now back on the sidelines, bringing a powerful symbol of strength and tradition back to campus. Students drove the comeback.

The IU Student Body Congress passed the “Bring Back the Bison Act” on December 16, 2024, reopening the door for the mascot’s return, while IU Athletics embraced the move, viewing the Bison as a symbol of unity, pride, passion, and competitive spirit across both athletics and campus life. That vision becomes reality this fall.

Hoosier the Bison made his official public debut at Indiana’s 2025 season opener on August 30 against Old Dominion at Memorial Stadium. Now, the mascot is ready to charge into the future as the Hoosiers head to the national title game against the Hurricanes.

Why is the Indiana mascot a bison?

The state and the bison have been linked for over two centuries, long before Indiana even became a state. In 1801, the bison appeared on official court documents signed by Indiana Territory Governor William Henry Harrison, 15 years before Indiana joined the Union.

On the territory seal, a woodsman chops trees while a bison runs in the foreground, a symbol of expansion and the untamed frontier. That symbol stuck.

The bison has been part of Indiana’s state seal ever since, a quiet reminder of strength and heritage. While it represents the spirit of the Hoosier State itself, the choice to revive the bison as IU’s mascot taps into that deep-rooted identity.

Even the land tells the story. The Buffalo Trace trail, which once was roamed by 2,000-pound bison, stretches from Vincennes to Louisville through southern Indiana. Just like that, from history to highways, from seals to stadiums, the bison embodies Indiana.

When did Hoosier the Bison become Indiana’s mascot, and what does it symbolize?

IU’s bison has a story nearly as big as the animal itself. The original mascot debuted in 1965, not as a costume, but as an idea: students wanted a live bison on campus.

When officials nixed that plan, a student in a bison costume brought the vision to life at the Old Oaken Bucket game that November. By 1966, the mascot had a new, more authentic look, patrolling sidelines through IU’s thrilling 1967 B1G Championship and Rose Bowl season.

Then, mobility and visibility challenges led to a redesigned version for the 1968 Rose Bowl, but over time, fan support waned, and the bison quietly disappeared from the official scene.

Even in its absence, the bison never truly left Bloomington. Nick’s English Hut, a local gameday staple, proudly displayed the bison in its logo. Following that, IU’s coat of arms, Army ROTC Bison Battalion, helmet stickers under Coach Bill Mallory, Little 500 races, and College of Arts and Sciences events all kept the bison alive in campus tradition.

The Marching Hundred continues the legacy with uniforms engraved with the Indiana state seal featuring the bison. Although through the decades, it remained a symbol of heritage and pride, even without officially roaming the sidelines. But the bison returned formally in 2024, when the IU Student Government reaffirmed it as the university’s mascot.

Today, Hoosier the Bison embodies much more than spirit, symbolizing the “power of the pack,” passion and success, and modern identity, celebrating the species’ comeback and giving fans a tangible, iconic rallying point.

While the bison is back, it’s ready to charge into a new era of IU pride.