What Is the Miami Hurricanes Mascot? Full History of Sebastian the Ibis, What It Symbolizes & Who’s in the Costume

For years, mascots have represented strength, courage, pride, and tradition, and this time for Miami, it feels extra special. After 25 years, the Hurricanes are returning to the CFP finals against Indiana, and they need a boost that creates positive energy on the field. That’s why Sebastian the Ibis leads the way for the team. Now, let’s explore every minor detail about him.

What is the Miami Hurricanes’ mascot?

Miami’s official mascot is Sebastian the Ibis. He is a costumed character based on the American white ibis, a bird associated with bravery and resilience.

The ibis was initially named “Icky,” but later it was renamed after San Sebastian Hall, where Stormont used to live. The building still stands as an apartment building in Coral Gables.

Let’s dig deeper to understand why Sebastian remains special to the program.

Why is Sebastian the Ibis the Miami Hurricanes’ mascot, and what does he symbolize?

The University of Miami chose the American white ibis as its mascot because local folklore says this bird shows courage in the face of a hurricane. The ibis is the last animal to take shelter before a powerful storm and the first to return later on. This made it a fitting symbol for the team.

In 1926, student Nathan Duncan helped choose the ibis as the school’s unofficial mascot when students named their yearbook The Ibis. The first official mascot for the Hurricanes was a 65-pound brown-and-white boxer named Hurricane. The dog wore a special orange-and-green blanket with its name written on it.

Since then, to date, the legacy of bravery has been making its way through college football.

When did Sebastian the Ibis become Miami’s mascot?

It all started when Miami’s student body chose the name The Ibis for the school’s yearbook. This marked the adoption of the ibis as the unofficial mascot.

In 1957, San Sebastian Hall, a residence hall on campus, sponsored an Ibis entry in the homecoming celebration. Then, in 1958, student John Stormont performed at games in an Ibis costume glued, sewn, and pinned together, which was the forerunner of today’s bird costume.

It was Miami’s game against Florida, led by 11th-year head coach Andy Gustafson. Over time, it became one of the most iconic mascots in college football.

Who is inside the Sebastian the Ibis costume?

The tradition slowly evolved during the 1980s. As in 1984, Athletics hired John Routh to perform as the Miami Maniac at baseball games, and later he became Sebastian at other sports events. But before that, there were no rules.

“In his earliest years, being Sebastian was like being part of any on-campus club. There were no requirements, and anybody was able to join and be part of it,” said Daniel Toll, assistant director of athletics marketing and production services. “The suit was also very different. It was more stiff, made out of papier-mache, and not looking anywhere near as athletic as the mascot looks today.”

Routh also portrayed Cocky the Gamecock at the University of South Carolina and created their famous “Canes spell-out,” which they now use after every football score.

“It was an honor to portray Sebastian,” Routh said. “I still get a little bit of goosebumps every time Sebastian does the spell-out. I’m proud that it will be done by Sebastian for many, many years after I’m gone.”

Today, Miami hosts tryouts to select its students to portray Sebastian. However, now they keep their identities hidden until graduation, when they walk across the stage wearing Sebastian’s feet. On top of that, Miami also continued its tradition by bringing in Gertrude the ibis, known as Gigi.

“Sebastian is more than just a mascot; he is the embodiment of what it means to be a Miami Hurricane, whether that is as a student, athlete, or member of the community,” Toll said.