What Is the Net Worth of Gus Malzahn at the Time of Retirement? Salary History of Former Auburn & FSU Coach

After over three decades of coaching excellence, veteran coach Guz Malzahn announced his retirement on Monday, February 2. He’s one of the innovative offensive masterminds in football who adopted the ‘no-huddle, up-tempo’ philosophy. His stints as head coach at Arkansas State, Auburn, and UCF were marked by massive success, earning a career HC record of 105-62.

His contribution to football not only earned him a lot of respect and recognition but also hefty paychecks. As his coaching career comes to an end, let’s take a detailed look at Malzahn’s net worth and career earnings.

What is Gus Malzahn’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gus Malzahn has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Most of the wealth he acquired reflects his 35-year successful coaching career. His most notable stint was as the head coach at Auburn and UCF. He served eight seasons as head coach at Auburn and four seasons at UCF before returning to a coordinator role at Florida State.

Gus Malzahn’s Contract Breakdown

Malzahn signed a three-year contract with Florida State in November 2024, which runs through February 2028. It’s a hefty contract that pays him $5 million in 2025 and would have paid $5.5 million in the next two seasons, with a $600,000 bonus and annual incentives. Before that, he announced his retirement from coaching. His contract also included a buyout clause, currently set at $8.25 million. However, it is unknown if the retirement covers a buyout.

Gus Malzahn’s career earnings

Year Team Base Earnings 2016 Auburn Tigers $4,200,000 2017 Auburn Tigers $4,200,000 2018 Auburn Tigers $4,200,000 2019 Auburn Tigers $4,200,000 2020 Auburn Tigers $4,200,000 2021 Auburn Tigers $4,200,000 2022 UCF $4,000,000 2023 UCF $4,000,000 2024 FSU $5,000,000

