What Is the Peach Bowl Trophy Worth? Value, Materials, History & How It Compares to Other Bowl Trophies

College football bowl games hand out trophies every year. Players lift them, coaches pose for photos, and fans debate what they really represent. The Peach Bowl trophy is one of those prizes that carries both prestige and symbolism.

This season, Miami has already secured its place in the national championship game after winning the Fiesta Bowl, while the winner of the Oregon Ducks-Indiana Hoosiers semifinal is yet to be decided. Beyond the on-field drama, however, many fans are left asking a simple question: how much is the Peach Bowl trophy actually worth?

What is the Peach Bowl Trophy worth?

The Peach Bowl trophy is officially called the George P. Crumbley Trophy, named after the founder of the bowl game. It is custom-made for the event and given to the winning team.

Like most college bowl trophies, it is not made from solid gold or expensive gems. It is usually built using metal alloys, silver-style plating, and a solid base. There is no official public price released by the organizers. Based on similar bowl trophies, the materials themselves would likely be worth a few hundred to a few thousand dollars at most. The real effort goes into design and presentation, not raw material cost.

History and evolution of the Peach Bowl Trophy

The Peach Bowl began in 1968 in Atlanta. It began as a charity event and gradually evolved into one of the most prestigious bowl games in college football.

Over the years, the trophy design has evolved slightly as the bowl has become larger and more prestigious. When the game became part of the College Football Playoff New Year’s Six, its status increased, but the trophy’s purpose stayed the same: to represent winning the Peach Bowl, not to compete with championship hardware in value.

The name of the trophy honors George P. Crumbley Jr., who played a major role in creating the bowl game.

Does the trophy have real monetary value?

The Peach Bowl trophy does not have a high cash value if someone were to try to sell it. It is not made of rare metals, and it is not intended for trading or auctioning. Most trophies are retained by the winning school or displayed by the athletic department.

Its value is symbolic, not financial. For players and coaches, it represents a successful season and a major bowl win. For collectors, it would only matter if it were tied to history, not the materials.

How the Peach Bowl Trophy compares to other Bowl Game trophies

When compared to other major college football trophies, the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy stands at the top in terms of production value, as it is made with premium materials and carries the highest estimated worth.

The Coaches’ Trophy, often referred to as the Crystal Football, is also renowned for its craftsmanship and is widely regarded as one of the more valuable trophies in the sport.

Traditional bowl games such as the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl feature iconic trophies that are deeply rooted in college football history. While those trophies hold significant prestige, their value is driven more by tradition and legacy than by monetary worth.

The Peach Bowl trophy fits somewhere in the middle of that spectrum. It is widely respected and carries significant meaning, even if it does not command the same financial value as the sport’s most prominent awards.

Most valuable College Football Bowl Trophies

In general, the most valuable trophies in college football fall into a clear hierarchy. At the top sits the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy, which carries the highest prestige and production value. Close behind is the Coaches’ Trophy, commonly known as the Crystal Football, which is prized for its craftsmanship and legacy.

Championship trophies from the BCS era also retain considerable value due to their historical importance, followed by trophies awarded at major New Year’s Six bowl games. Standard bowl trophies, including the Peach Bowl trophy, sit lower on the scale but remain meaningful within the sport.

Ultimately, the value of most college football trophies comes less from the materials used to create them and more from the history, prestige, and significance attached to what they represent.