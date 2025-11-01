What is Vernell Brown III’s NIL Valuation in 2025, Deals with the Florida Gators and Career Earnings

Florida high school athletes can now profit from their name, image, and likeness thanks to new rules approved by the Florida State Board of Education in July. While the key change allows student-athletes to sign NIL deals without jeopardizing their eligibility, Florida’s Vernell Brown III didn’t waste any time seizing the opportunity. Yes, he secured NIL deals, but also turned that success into support for the next generation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last month, the WR donated $7,250 of his NIL earnings to Jones High’s football program, helping the team get new shoulder pads. While that ensures future Tigers have what they need to chase their dreams, his freshman season at Florida took a hit with the latest injury update. But that hasn’t stopped the 18-year-old from earning praise. Now, even though his absence against Georgia may cost the Gators, his presence on the field earlier this season highlights his popularity both on and off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Vernell Brown III’s contract

As per NCAA rules, Vernell Brown III or any other athlete doesn’t have regular contracts. They can earn through NIL deals. He can spend four seasons with the Gators. Given that this year marks his freshman season, leaving him three more years to make his mark in Florida, assuming he stays put and doesn’t enter the transfer portal. But if you’re thinking extra eligibility could come into play, that’s unlikely for Brown.

That option only applies to players who take a “redshirt” season, something Brown hasn’t needed, as he’s hit the ground running from day one. The 18-year-old has been a factor from the start, as he grew up a Gators fan. That’s why, after getting the opportunity, he said, “Coming in, I always strived to play as a freshman, contribute to the team. That’s just a testament to the process. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to contribute so early.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach Wheelz (@hdperformance__) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

So far, Brown has racked up 451 yards through 5 games. But the standout moment? Brown hauled in three catches for 72 yards, including the game’s longest play, a spectacular 60-yard leaping reception against Texas. Still, his impact isn’t just on the field, as Brown is a legacy Gator. He’s the son of former Florida DB Vernell Brown Jr. and the grandson of Vernell Brown, who also suited up for Florida in the 1980s. Now, while the Gators’ legacy clearly runs in his blood, Brown’s effort hasn’t come without earnings.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What is Vernell Brown III’s salary?

In the NIL era of college football, while Florida has the right to pay its student-athletes directly, the details of Vernell Brown III’s contract with the Gators have not been made public. Still, his NIL deals, boosted by 52K Insta followers, are likely bringing in handsome earnings. And keeping in mind that he also has a deal from his high school, his total NIL net worth could be quite impressive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Vernell Brown III’s NIL deal net worth

Vernell Brown III had a reported NIL valuation of $256,000, according to On3, in the 2024 High School Football NIL Rankings (No. 61). Now, his standout freshman season at Florida is only set to boost that number. Even though the current number is not official, the Gators’ star’s ranking is No. 51 in the top 100 WR NIL Valuations as of 2025. When it comes to his NIL deals, he was already making waves back in his high school days.

Vernell Brown III’s top NIL sponsors

He inked a deal with Adidas, showing off his excitement in their gear. To cap it off, he has an agreement with American Eagle Outfitters. However, the four-star prospect didn’t stop there. His most notable multi-year partnership came with Panini America. Due to that deal, Brown has been featured across Panini’s collegiate products and takes part in the company’s marketing campaigns. But what’s even more intriguing is that the deal fulfilled the WR’s long-awaited dream.

“I’m excited to partner with a premium brand like Panini America. When I was younger, I always dreamed of having my own trading card, so to see this become a reality is really special,” said Brown. Now, his NIL earnings are already being put to meaningful use, as they are helping the star WR make an even bigger impact off the field.