What Is Waymond Jordan’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Waymond Jordan is a junior running back for Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans. Transferred from community college, he became Riley’s “diamond in the rough.” His JUCO grind was a valuable asset as he became a significant part of the Trojans’ identity. And the way Jordan introduces himself, he oozes confidence. “I want to go against the best and be the best, and honestly, that’s why I’m here,” he said per House of Victory.

Where is Waymond Jordan from, and what is his nationality?

Waymond Jordan hails from Pensacola, Florida. Growing up in school, he played quarterback but switched positions to running back when he entered high school. Well, he thought he wanted to be a wide receiver or a corner, but he could play any of those positions, as he likes running the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As a former high school recruit, he boasted the No. 1 rank as a running back in the Class of 2022 and the No. 12 rank nationally. He had the numbers to back it up, but unfortunately, the 5’10”, 205-pound RB went underrecruited.“I don’t even know why I was underrecruited. I just looked at the future honestly and kept going,” he said to Prep Network. But did he dwell on the past? No, his love for football was greater, as he played in the JUCO trenches. His patience bore fruit as, after two seasons, he landed at Lincoln Riley’s nest.

“I’ve believed this since I was a little boy. That I would play at a big school. I didn’t know which school, but I knew it would be a big school,” per Prep Network. But his JUCO-year experience taught him the value of patience.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

What is Waymond Jordan’s ethnicity?

There is not much information available about his ethnicity. Before packing his bags for college, he showed brilliant flashes of talent alongside Ja’Kobi Jackson, who plays for the Florida Gators presently. The duo was a beast, racking up 4,700 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns combined over two seasons at Pensacola Catholic High School. He then moved to Escambia High School and chipped in 1,125 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

The passion for the gridiron was already etched in his mind. As a kid, he was nicknamed the “Junkyard Dog.” For he wouldn’t back down, even when throwing snaps against older players. Last season, he was named the 2024 NJCAA DI Football Offensive Player of the Year, as he led the Hutchinson Blue Dragons to win the 2024 NJCAA DI Football championship. His stats were impressive, as he chipped in 1,614 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. He has signed an NIL deal with C4 Energy.

Is Waymond Jordan African-American?

There are no public records available on that. Straight out of Escambia High School in Hutchinson, Kansas, he went to JUCO, Hutchinson Community College. But he dreamed the Division I dream. Spend two seasons there and entered the transfer portal in December. Hit the gravel at Los Angeles and entered the Trojan roster.

And in no time, he proved his mettle on the Trojans’ roster. During fall camp, Riley touched upon the ‘football passion’ of junior-level colleges. “If it’s one thing to know about junior college guys, they love football. There aren’t a lot of junior college guys who don’t love football. Because if you don’t love football, you might not be very motivated to go play at a junior college.” He referred to Waymond Jordon and his JUCO roots.

Riley further complimented Jordan’s football passion, comparing him to a diamond. “It’s a challenging way, no doubt, but if you feel like you want it bad enough, you will; If they have character and you feel like what you see on tape, you can get a diamond in the rough. I know that we got one.”

Waymond Jordan touched upon his time back at community college. About how it’s a different kind of love that keeps you glued to the gridiron. “Because you’re in the middle of nowhere, less resources, you just see a lot of guys fall out. But if you just love the game, you stick with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Influence of Upbringing on Faith and Character

His love for football started at the age of four, when he threw his first snap. Although there is not much information available about his dad, he introduced Jordan to the game and used to attend his football practice. This early exposure shaped him into who he is today. Not to forget that he had started throwing snaps with older players, earning the nickname Junkyard Dog. At community college, he racked up multiple accolades; aside from winning the national championship, he won the JUCO Weekly award. A Heisman comparison for JUCO. His grit and dedication showed as he promised, “I am bringing the knowledge with me to USC,” he said.

Even the Trojans’ star quarterback Jayden Maiava is in awe of Jordan’s skill set. “Waymo’s the way to go. Every time the ball’s in his hands, just let it go and watch he does.” Such confidence and chemistry with his running back, Lincoln’s O-line trenches might be coming in strong. Aside from the o-line, he might get featured on special teams. During the media viewing early this month, he was spotted practicing with the unit. Tracing back to high school, he returned kicks regularly and gained some experience on the unit at Hutchinson. His ultimate goal? “I have a chip on my shoulder and I play with something to prove.”