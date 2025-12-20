What Is William Echoles’ Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Everything You Need to Know

William Echoles is a powerhouse of Ole Miss defense. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound DT is a nightmare for opposing offenses. The sophomore has been an integral part of the Rebels’ success as they enter the playoffs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He posted 60 tackles for the Miss in the last two seasons and 4.5 sacks, which is second best for the school this season. From a small in-state kid to one of the reliable defensive tackles for the Rebels, his growth is inevitable. But do you know who he credits for what he has become? Family & God. Let’s explore his family, background, and religious beliefs in detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is William Echoles’ Ethnicity?

Echoles was born and raised in the state of Mississippi and is a natural-born American citizen. However, he is likely to be an African American, based on her mother, Regina Lyles-Echoles’ post on Instagram, where she wrote, “In honor of black history month. ..so proud to have witnessed such an awesome move of God!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Lyles-Echoles (@_ceo_tscs1) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

She also never forgets to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day on the third Monday of January, as she follows his thoughts on equality, civil rights, and justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is William Echoles’ religion?

William Echoles is a Christian, and his social media postings serve as visual proof of this. Echoles believes that everything that happens in his life is a result of God’s blessings. In almost every social media post, you can see him either crediting God or mentioning a Bible verse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

On October 16, 2024, he posted his picture on Instagram with the caption “Jeremiah 29:11,” which states, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

This proves how much he trusts in God’s plan and lives by those words. He never hesitated to credit God for what he has become and how He guides him in every step of his life.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for putting me in the position I am in today,” said William Echoles, after committing to Ole Miss. “I would also like to thank my mother, who was there with me every step of the way. With that being said, for the next 3-4 years, I will be attending The University of Mississippi.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He should have inherited his belief in Christianity through his mom, Regina Lyles-Echoles. She is a die-hard devotee of Lord Jesus, who also endorsed fundraising activities to give people what Jesus gave to them. He never fails to attend church on Sunday. “Went to church and visited with family on Sunday,” said Echoles on how he spent his bye week in the first week of October 2025.

What is William Echoles’ nationality?

Born on August 7, 2006, in Houston, Mississippi, William Jamerious Echoles is a born American. He is the son of Regina Lyles Echoles, who is an insurance agent in Houston, Mississippi. He grew up in Houston, along with his mom and two sisters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Echoles attended Houston High School, where his football career began. He played both on the defensive and offensive lines, and as a senior, he was named the 4A Mississippi Mr. Football and the 4A MHSAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Being a Mississippi native, he often visits Mississippi State games, as he was surrounded by Mississippi State fans. But deep inside his heart, he always had a special place for Ole Miss.

“It’s State backyard, honestly. It’s a bunch of State fans. A couple of Ole Miss fans, but I just liked Ole Miss as a kid. But I never went to Ole Miss games until they recruited me,” Echoles said. “I really grew up going to State games, but I was really an Ole Miss fan. It’s crazy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was a 4-star prospect and 16th-ranked DL nationally and had 19 offers before committing to Ole Miss.