What Made Kentucky Native Cutter Boley Leave Wildcats for Kenny Dillingham’s Sun Devils

For a Kentucky native, leaving the Wildcats is a tough call, but for quarterback Cutter Boley, the opportunity under Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State promised something more than just home-field advantage. What ultimately pushed the QB to make the move from the SEC to the Big 12 is a path to fulfill his dream.

“I think the biggest thing for me going into the portal was I wanted the opportunity to win now and win at a high level,” said Boley during his Thursday interview with Fox 10s Blake Niemann. “And I think with the combination of guys and the coaching staff that we have here, I think we have the opportunity to win at a high level right now between Coach Royo and Coach Dillingham.”

Arizona State did not have a good 2025 season, but its program has developed a reputation for developing QBs, especially under head coach Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo. That likely appealed to Boley, who views the development paths of Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, and Jared Goff as a blueprint for his own growth under this staff.

“Yeah, I think that’s super exciting for me. You know, as a quarterback, that’s one of the biggest reasons I chose here, is because the type of quarterbacks coach Dillingham and Coach Arroyo can develop and how much I can learn from both of them,” added Boley.

While Cutter Boley called his time with the Wildcats ‘great,’ his ambition to find the best developmental opportunity ultimately outweighed the comfort of his home. Making an impact will require more than just talent.

“One of my biggest, biggest things when I entered the portals was I wanted to be developed. You know, I wanted to become, I want to be put in a situation where I had the opportunity to become the best quarterback that I can possibly be. And I don’t think there’s anybody better in the country that can do that,” stated the former Kentucky QB.

Cutter Boley stressed that his main goal in the portal was to “be developed” and find a situation where he could “become the best quarterback that I can possibly be.” That belief and determination led him directly to Tempe. There’s no doubt about Dillingham’s potential to help this QB, as under his watch, former ASU QB Sam Leavitt led the program to the national spotlight. Now it’s Boley’s time to shine and bring success to ASU.

Cutter Boley knows his perfect fit

After the transfer portal opened, in less than 48 hours, Boley immediately became one of the most talked-about players during media availability. While the ASU QB competition remains open, Boley has emerged as the early frontrunner to start the 2026 season opener against Morgan State. But what ultimately sold Boley on Tempe was the coaching staff.

“Just how real and authentic both of them are, especially Coach Dillingham,” said Boley. “He’s just super authentic, and he’s the person that everyone sees. He’s a player’s coach, so guys want to be around him, and he just kind of demands, he just coaches the right way, and it kind of gets the guys’ attention the right way.”

His praise for Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo was unmistakable. However, what’s interesting is that Boley made just one visit during the transfer portal window, and so the decision came easily.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in the country,” he added. “One of the biggest reasons I came here to win, right now at a very high level, to go to the playoffs and make a big impact, to make a big splash.”

With that mindset, the QB seems like a schematic fit for Dillingham’s offense. But competing with the other quarterbacks in the room for the starting role will not be easy. Still, Cutter Boley was quick to emphasize unity inside the QB room, with Mikey Keene, redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer, and true freshman Jake Fette.

According to Cutter Boley, the competition is “friendly,” with each QB learning from the others and buying into the same standard. Now, if his confidence is any indication, ASU’s next chapter at QB may be arriving right on time.