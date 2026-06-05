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What Punishments Did North Dakota Football Receive for Tampering? Will Coach Travis Stepps Face NCAA Consequences?

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Malabika Dutta

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Jun 5, 2026 | 3:21 PM EDT

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What Punishments Did North Dakota Football Receive for Tampering? Will Coach Travis Stepps Face NCAA Consequences?

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Malabika Dutta

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Jun 5, 2026 | 3:21 PM EDT

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In the modern era of NIL and the transfer portal, tampering has become a recurring issue. While big names in CFB like Nick Saban openly discussed Ole Miss tampering during Wednesday’s Senate hearing, the NCAA penalized FCS North Dakota for tampering violations. UND’s compliance department self-reported the violation and flagged the contact between assistant coach Travis Stepps and a student-athlete from another institution.

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North Dakota faced penalties for Stepps’ impermissible recruiting communications with the athlete before the athlete entered the portal. The penalties include a $25,000 fine and one year of probation. But that’s not all, as there are recruiting restrictions, including a one-week communication ban in January 2027. Then, there will be a 3% reduction in OVs, along with three one-week bans on unofficial visits for the 2026–27 academic year.

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Meanwhile, the assistant coach received a one-game suspension and a one-year show-cause order.

This is a developing story….

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Malabika Dutta

2,750 Articles

Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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