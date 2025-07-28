What Type of Cancer Does Deion Sanders Have? Will He Still Coach Colorado in 2025

There was an uneasy silence around Colorado football this offseason. The updates on Deion Sanders’ health weren’t a routine injury or minor setback. In a deeply personal and courageous revelation, Coach Prime shared that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer this year. The same man who’s been turning Colorado football into a national spectacle was fighting a life-threatening illness off the field.

He underwent surgery to have his bladder removed, lost 25 pounds, and even confessed to having written a will during that frightening period. And yet he’s standing still, back to his larger-than-life persona: he’s now cancer-free and will be back on the sidelines this fall. Even with the need for some routine alterations, such as having portable toilets brought in to games, Coach Prime isn’t backing down. He’s fully committed to 2025 and will take the Buffs into fall camp next week. The season-opener vs. Georgia Tech on Aug. 29 remains marked in bold on the calendar.

This is a developing story…