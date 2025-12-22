What Was Bobby Petrino’s Salary at Arkansas? Here’s How Much New UNC OC Can Expect to Earn Under Bill Belichick

Bobby Petrino received an unexpectedly multi-layered salary during his last stint to Arkansas. His contract officially began at $350,000 through February when the Razorbacks hired him back as offensive coordinator. Petrino’s pay increased dramatically to $1.5 million for the 2024 season, including $1 million in additional compensation, when the new contract year began.

It was supposed to go upto $1.6 million in 2025. When Sam Pittman was fired in the middle of the season, Petrino was forced to take over as interim head coach, which further changed the situation. Even though Arkansas went 0–7 when he was in charge, the spike in responsibilities boosted his worth and solidified his reputation as a top-tier offensive mind.

The thrilling next chapter is about Petrino entering Bill Belichick’s circle at North Carolina. Working under the most accomplished HC in football history adds a new level of seriousness for a coach who has called plays at almost every level possible.

North Carolina is stop No. 10 on Bobby Petrino’s long football road. Petrino has called plays in both colleges and pro locker rooms, from Carroll College to Idaho, Nevada, Utah State, Louisville, and even an NFL detour with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also has a 140-88 record as head coach of Louisville, Arkansas, Western Kentucky, Missouri State, and the Atlanta Falcons when he wasn’t calling plays.

(This is a building story…)