What Was LaTroy Lewis & Sherrone Moore’s Relationship at Michigan Wolverines? All We Need to Know About Their Coaching Ties and Staff Roles

Michigan finds itself in the middle of another legal drama. Last year ended on a tough note for them after head coach Sherrone Moore’s relationship with a staff member came to light. He got fired, and the team finally got stability with Kyle Whittingham. However, the chaos is back as their former staffer, LaTroy Lewis, and Moore find themselves in legal trouble once more.

Let’s dig into their relationship and Lewis’s work at Michigan.

Who is LaTroy Lewis, and when did he join Michigan’s coaching staff?

LaTroy Rayshawn Lewis is a linebacker who played college football for the Tennessee Volunteers. He was born on November 9, 1993, in Akron, Ohio. After completing his high school education at Archbishop Hoban High School, he joined the Tennessee Volunteers, where his performance against the Chattanooga Mocs in 2014 garnered attention, as he recorded a season-high three total tackles.

After his college journey, he joined the Oklahoma Raiders, moved to the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, and ended his pro career with the Houston Roughnecks.

He started his coaching career at Michigan as a linebacker graduate assistant back in 2022 and was later promoted to defensive line coach. Later, he moved to Toledo in 2025 and joined them as a defensive line coach. He even got his NFL chance at the Atlanta Falcons but was fired within two weeks after his name came up in a sexual assault case during his time at Michigan.

What role did LaTroy Lewis play under Sherrone Moore?

During his time at Michigan, Lewis worked under two head coaches: Jim Harbaugh until 2023, when he left the team for the NFL due to the sign-stealing controversy. Later, Lewis worked under Sherrone Moore, who assumed the coaching responsibilities in 2024. In that time span, he was part of a defense that developed players like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart, Derrick Moore, and Rayshaun Benny.

But who would have thought in this professional setup that something unthinkable was happening? A woman raised a complaint against former Michigan assistant Lewis, saying he sexually assaulted her in December 2024 and again in January 2025. She also mentioned that she filed a complaint with Sherrone Moore about it, but he didn’t take any action.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Michigan at Ohio State Nov 30, 2024 Columbus, Ohio, USA Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore walks the field before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Columbus Ohio Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMaioranax 20241130_tdc_mb3_0010

After this news came to light, Lewis lost his job. The woman claimed that she met him on a dating app in July 2024 and had a long-distance relationship with Lewis before the assaults. But despite all her efforts, nothing happened. Now that Moore himself has been fired from the university, the woman is coming forward for justice.

How long did LaTroy Lewis and Sherrone Moore’s professional relationship last at Michigan?



Sherrone Moore and LaTroy Lewis’s relationship lasted from 2022 to 2024, after which he was hired by Toledo in 2025. During that timespan, Michigan won two Big Ten championship games and a national title under Harbaugh.

Despite all the success, the dark past raises many questions about Sherrone Moore and LaTroy Lewis’ integrity. As the woman claimed, rather than reporting Lewis, Moore himself started sending inappropriate text messages to her. For now, the case is still under review, with no verdict yet.

“The Ann Arbor Police Department was just recently made aware of allegations regarding a sexual assault reported to have occurred on December 5, 2024. The suspect in this investigation is LaTroy Lewis,” Ann Arbor Police spokesperson Chris Page said to Fox News Digital. “The AAPD Detective Bureau launched an immediate investigation into the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing.”

Was LaTroy Lewis part of Michigan’s National Championship staff?

Lewis was part of Michigan’s 2023 championship-winning team, and he was also part of Moore’s staff in his first year as the head coach.

On his part, the former Michigan head coach has denied his alleged role in shielding Lewis at the program.

“Sherrone Moore did not fail to report misconduct, did not reward wrongdoing, and did not harass anyone,” Moore’s lawyer, Ellen K. Michaels, said. “These claims are false.”