What was Rex Culpepper’s Cancer Diagnosis? All About His Ailment Before Accident

Rex Culpepper lined up with his fellow teammates at Syracuse, never knowing he would have a very different path. He was tough and resilient, and that attitude helped him beat cancer. That’s why what happened this past weekend came as a big shock to everyone who knew him.

Just recently, Rex Culpepper’s fiancée announced that he had passed away due to several injuries after a motor accident. While he could not overcome this predicament, he inspired a lot of people when he overcame his life-threatening illness and will remain in the memories of the college football community.

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Who was Rex Culpepper?

Born August 17, 1997, in Tampa, Florida, Rex Culpepper was just 28 when the accident happened. The former Syracuse QB died from injuries suffered in a dirt bike accident in Georgia. The news broke on Monday and was confirmed by the university.

Rex Culpepper came from football bloodlines. His father, Brad, carved out an NFL career across multiple teams, and the game was always part of the family rhythm. But he wasn’t handed anything. At Syracuse, he wasn’t the headline starter, and he toggled between QB and TE and took backup reps. And off the field, he built a life too. He got engaged to Savanna Morgan, with whom he shared six beautiful years. His grief-stricken fiancée shared the news of his passing in a deeply emotional post.

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What happened to Rex Culpepper before the accident?

Before the accident, Rex Culpepper was part of the Syracuse football team from 2016-2020. In terms of production, his senior year stood out when he started five games and passed for 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 appearances. Still, it’s not just football that explains him because before that final season, he had already faced something far more serious.

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As Syracuse wrote in its statement, “Rex lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange.” After football, he passed the Florida Bar in 2024 and became a lawyer. And that speaks a lot about his mindset, discipline, and focus who overcame a major adversity in 2018.

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What type of cancer did Rex Culpepper have?

Rex Culpepper was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2018. He first noticed abnormal swelling but brushed it off and prioritized the upcoming spring practices. But when he visited the doctor after the spring break, he was hit with shocking news about his suffering from testicular cancer.

Culpepper went through four rounds of chemotherapy, one week at a time. He stayed strong, and by June 1, 2018, he was declared cancer-free. That may sound like a quick turnaround, but it’s a life-altering stretch in reality.

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When was Rex Culpepper diagnosed with cancer?

It was in March 2018, right in the middle of what should’ve been a normal college football progression, that he learned about his issues. That year became a fight. And Rex Culpepper didn’t sugarcoat it. He had already torn his ACL in high school, so he knew injuries, but he made it clear that this was different. An ACL heals, and you come back the same, but cancer stays with you. That’s why what he did next was beyond brave.

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How Rex Culpepper’s Illness Impacted His Football Career

During his cancer battle, Rex Culpepper still showed up. He switched positions and played in six games that season. No stats, but that’s not the point because showing up alone is remarkable for someone in his shoes then. He even stepped onto the field during Syracuse’s spring game while undergoing treatment.

Before one of those snaps, Rex Culpepper hugged head coach Dino Babers. Then he led a drive and threw a 17-yard TD. Teammates mobbed him.

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“It just felt surreal,” he said later. “It was spectacular. I’ll never forget that.”

He earned the Jim DaRin Courage Award and a nomination for the Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. And that’s why losing a strong person like Rex Culpepper cuts deep. He wasn’t just a former QB, but he was someone who had already stared down something bigger than football. Health, career, and relationship, he won them all, which makes this ending feel unfair.