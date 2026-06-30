‘What You Mean?’: Deion Sanders’ Possible Baby Plans With GF Karrueche Left Son Shedeur Shocked

The idea of Deion Sanders becoming a father again caught even his own son off guard. During a family conversation yesterday on Well of Media, Shedeur Sanders revealed that his brother Deion Sanders Jr. told him their father had explored the idea of reversing his vasectomy. Looking at Coach Prime, Shedeur could hardly believe it.

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“He (Deion Jr.) was like, ‘You know, your dad, he was thinking about getting it reversed, like possibly have another kid and stuff.’ I’m like, ‘What you mean?'”

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The conversation between Coach Prime, Shedeur, and Deion Jr. kept getting awkward by the minute. The Browns’ QB heard another story from Deion Jr. It corroborated what Bucky had already told him.

“I had a private conversation with the doctor. Before you have surgery, I asked the doctor,” Deion Jr. said.

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Seemingly, when Deion had his vasectomy, Deion Jr. was already against it. Now, when his father presented him with the thought of getting it reversed, he couldn’t stop himself from seeking another consultation with the doctor. For Coach Prime, though, the act was a little strange.

“Why would you feel comfortable doing that, though? He asked. “I just want to know why you would feel comfortable? Why do you feel comfortable asking the doctor on my behalf about my little situation down here?”

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But just as the entire conversation shifted toward Deion Jr.’s intentions, Shedeur asked his father the same question: Is Coach Prime having another child?

“No, I’m not going to necessarily. I’m not going to say all that,” Coach Prime replied calmly. “There’s a lot of informing going on right now.”

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The conversation comes when Sanders and actress Karrueche Tran are grabbing headlines for their closeness. Their relationship first drew attention in mid-2025 during his battle with bladder cancer. Tran was reportedly by his side as he dealt with treatment and recovery. After months of speculation, the pair finally confirmed their relationship near the end of 2025. Since then, the two have appeared together in family videos, vacations, and public events.

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Sanders has openly praised her influence on his life. Their relationship has moved quickly in some areas. Earlier this year, the couple spent time in St. Croix with Sanders’ family and even looked at homes together on the island. That alone hinted at retirement plans, although that wasn’t the case. Sanders’ children have appeared comfortable around Tran and have invited the actress into family gatherings. But this isn’t the first time Coach Prime has explored reversing his vasectomy.

Deion Sanders has already opened up publicly about reversing his vasectomy

Deion Sanders has five children from his two ex-wives. In March last year, Sanders openly discussed his vasectomy with Nick Cannon on a March 2025 episode of Deion’s talk show, We Got Time Today. The conversation was lighthearted, and Cannon even encouraged him to reverse the procedure. Maybe ever since then, Coach Prime has been having second thoughts about his vasectomy. More so because he found love again last year and might even want to welcome a baby together.

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“Yeah, I would have to get the thing reserved because I’m Billy Blanks right now,” Coach Prime said to Nick Cannon. “My brother encouraged me today. I may have one more in me.”

Cannon, in response, even encouraged Coach Prime and reiterated his philosophy of the world being “fruitful and multiple.” The idea isn’t fiction because fatherhood has always been central to Sanders’ public image.

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He coached both Shedeur and Shilo at both Jackson State and Colorado. He brought his children into business meetings, practices, and media projects so they could learn how to operate in different environments. Sanders regularly preached discipline, preparation, and self-belief. His famous line, “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good,” extended beyond football and into daily life lessons for his children.

Now Sanders is entering a different stage of life. He recently announced that he considers himself cancer-free after undergoing bladder removal surgery and months of recovery. At 58, he appears energized again and fully focused on football and family. Whether that family grows by one more child remains unanswered.