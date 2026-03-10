What’s Next for Ryan Day’s Ohio State After President Ted Carter Resigns Over “Inappropriate Relationship”

The Ohio State Buckeyes woke up to an off-field crisis that could ripple far beyond the president’s office and straight into the football power structure. Ted Carter resigned as president after acknowledging an “inappropriate relationship” with a business owner who was allegedly seeking public resources to support her private venture, prompting immediate scrutiny from trustees and a looming review of how university money and influence were used.

The Buckeyes are now facing a leadership vacuum, prompting immediate scrutiny at the top, one that could reshape how Ryan Day’s program is protected, funded, and governed. After only being on the job since early 2024, he admitted he had an inappropriate relationship with Krisanthe Vlachos. A podcaster and business owner. Apparently, she was using Carter’s power to boost her own private business. The word is, the Board of Trustees was reportedly tipped off by an anonymous source. After their three-hour executive session, Carter ultimately surrendered his post.

Since this is the use of public resources for private gain, this calls for potential ethical breaches. Now, the university is digging through the books to see if any public taxpayer money or university funds were misused and funneled into Vlachos’ projects. This legal headache could take months and months to untangle. Most importantly, what does it mean for Ryan Day’s Buckeyes?

For Ryan Day, this one development could do more harm than good. Look, Carter has been his human shield since day 1 in the presidential office. His departure is basically a loss of an indispensable administrative ally who provided a presidential shield during his turbulent times. Throughout his tenure, Carter was an indomitable defender of Day’s leadership.

He gave a ‘full stamp of confidence’ when the fan bases got fed up after his second or third losses to Michigan. While Ryan Day’s job security is bolstered by the 2024-2025 Natty, there’s little breathing room for Ryan Day now, at least.

That said, however, without Carter there to vouch for his leadership style and his high-priced coaching hires, like bringing in Matt Patricia, Day is now flying solo. He’s got to build a brand-new relationship with whoever takes over. A president may arrive with a different set of priorities regarding football than Carter had.

This leadership vacuum puts Day’s expensive assistant coaches under a microscope. Without a university president willing to rubber-stamp top-dollar coaching salaries regardless of the results, Day and his staff must prove immediate return on investment. Any early-season struggles could force budget-conscious administrative changes. And if the next president isn’t a ‘football first’ person and a great ally like Carter, the pressure on Day to go undefeated and keep bringing home silverware could become ten times heavier.

Ted Carter’s sudden exit leaves a glaring void in Ohio State’s strategic approach to the looming House v. NCAA revenue-sharing model. As a prominent national voice in the Big Ten Conference, he previously provided a steady hand navigating the profound complexities of modern athlete compensation and the highly volatile NIL marketplace.

The immense administrative burden now falls squarely on newly minted Athletic Director Ross Bjork. Without a permanent university president to champion major structural decisions, Bjork now has to independently reassure elite boosters that the Buckeyes’ multi-million-dollar war chest remains completely operational and untainted by the ongoing financial audits.

Imago Credit: Ohio State News

Ultimately, this unprecedented leadership vacuum threatens to stall the critical facility upgrades and budget approvals necessary to keep Ryan Day’s program nationally competitive. In an unforgiving era dictated by conference realignment and aggressive roster retention, Ohio State cannot afford administrative setbacks while searching for a sports-minded visionary to permanently take the helm.

Needless to say, with Carter at the helm, they were one of the five schools that actually thrived while riding the NIL tsunami. For now, Athletic Director Ross Bjork will be holding things together on the sports side. Without Carter’s strategic vision and political capital, the Buckeyes might trip over bottlenecks when it comes to major financial and structural decisions, unless they find someone of the same or greater caliber.

So the big question becomes: who fills one of the toughest gigs in America?

Ted Carter’s replacement

Although there’s no official word yet, the fans are already pointing their fingers at Jim Tressel. The current Ohio Lieutenant Governor and former Buckeye head coach. “The Senator” (as fans call him) is basically Ohio royalty. Since he already ran Youngstown State as president and has ties to the Ohio State political and athletic establishment, many folks think he’s the only one who can walk into Columbus and do the damage control.

Other names like E. Gordon Gee are popping up because he’s done the job twice before, but he’s almost definitely saying ‘no thanks’ for his third stint. Truth be told, the Board of Trustees is in a total bind right now to find an interim leader by the end of the week who can appease frustrated donors and ensure that the ongoing investigation into Carter’s ‘inappropriate access’ is handled with total transparency to avoid further damage to the university’s reputation.

As spring camp opens, Ryan Day’s most critical task will be to insulate his locker room from the circus of the administration. Defending a championship requires tunnel vision, and that’s where the coaching staff comes in, ensuring that the players remain focused strictly on developing on the gridiron rather than on the impending legal and ethical headache of the university.

The reality of the situation is that as long as the Buckeyes keep winning, the fans will eventually forget about Ted Carter’s drama. However, if the team starts to stumble on the gridiron or on the NIL front, this leadership vacuum will be the first thing people point to as the reason the program is falling apart.