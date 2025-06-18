When does Henry Ruggs get released? Will Ex-Alabama WR be Eligible to Play Football Again?

Henry Ruggs, the former Alabama wide receiver, had the sky as the limit after being selected 12th overall in the 2020 NFL draft. He was brimming with talent! But what seemingly lacked at the time was probably the maturity to handle the fame, money, and responsibility that comes with all of it. So, on one dreaded night, all of it came crashing down, and Henry became famous overnight in America. Not for his on-field exploits, but for the controversy that erupted after his infamous accident in 2021.

On November 2, 2021, at 3:00 am, Henry was coming after reportedly celebrating with his friend and drinking at a Las Vegas golf course. But as he came back from there with his girlfriend, Kilgo-Washington, driving his Corvette Stingray, a gruesome incident unfolded. Henry was reportedly driving his vehicle at 156 mph and crashed it into a 23-year-old Tina Tintor’s car. According to authorities, the crash set Tina’s car on fire immediately, and both Tina and her dog Max couldn’t survive the crash. Henry was later sentenced to 3-10 years in prison in August 2023 and has been there ever since. But now, he might come back sooner than later.

When does Henry Ruggs get released?

An incredibly talented wide receiver at Alabama, Henry exceeded all expectations and produced 700+ yards in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Moreover, in his freshman season, he helped Alabama reach the national championship game against Georgia and scored a touchdown to help win the game. So, his contribution in Alabama is undoubtedly remarkable, and that’s why when the hearing finally took place, both his fellow wide receiver at Alabama, DeVonta Smith, and UA offensive coordinator Mike Locksley were there supporting him.

Ruggs initially faced several counts of felony, including DUI, causing death, and substantial bodily harm. The former Bama wide receiver was also reportedly charged with a gun charge, as a loaded gun was found in his car after the crash. All of these charges together were widely reported to land Henry up to 50 years in prison. But, at last, he pleaded guilty to one count of DUI and vehicular manslaughter as part of the plea deal and got a reduced sentence on August 23, 2023.

So, as part of the sentence, the former Alabama and Raiders wide receiver is expected to at least serve 3 years of a prison sentence and will be eligible for parole in August 2026. Currently, he is incarcerated at Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his mandatory parole release consideration date set on July 4, 2027. Will he finally get released on parole next year? Only time will tell. But at this hour, he has been showing remorse and has also sent a message to Tina Tintor’s family.

Will Ex-Alabama WR be Eligible to Play Football Again?

Henry, when he was with the Raiders, played his rookie season and showed moments of brilliance in that season. In total, he accumulated 452 yards in 2020 and was on course to at least finish with a 1,000+ yard season in 2021, as he had already produced 469 yards in that season before the accident. So, the talent is there, but returning to the NFL, if he is released on parole, will depend on several factors. Although Henry has shown a willingness to return, in a recent statement.

Henry was on Tuesday was granted a special release from prison to speak at an event in Las Vegas. So, when asked if he would be back in the NFL, the wide receiver was raring to come back. “Yes, I would love to… I’m in this newfound spiritual space, and I’m confident in who I am and what I can do, so when the time comes, I’m sure I’ll be ready. I don’t feel like I ended on the terms that are meaningful to me and my core values. I would love to play again, and what better place to do it than where I started? Not to mention, I was the first-ever pick in Las Vegas.” But, willingness aside, can he realistically come back?

There is a high chance that Henry would come back. Players like Michael Vick, who spent 21 months in prison and still made a roaring comeback in the NFL, having been selected by the Eagles. So, if he is released next year, when he will be 27 years old, he still will have a lot to offer. And a team could surely rope him up, like they did with Michael Vick. Still, there would be some caveats.

In order for an NFL team to take him, the public perception needs to be softened for Henry Ruggs, which at this time looks to be happening. Moreover, there are also reports that the guy is training in prison, as Josh Jacobs, the Packers RB, also revealed in ‘The Pivot’ podcast. Jacobs even said that there were “a couple of teams” who were willing to consider Ruggs if he gets released on parole in the next year or the year after that. Still, his coming back would require approval from the NFL commissioner, although Henry wasn’t suspended by the NFL but was instead released by the Raiders.