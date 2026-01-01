brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

When Is Arch Manning Going to Declare for NFL Draft? Everything About Texas QB’s Future & Draft Eligibility

ByInsiya Johar

Dec 31, 2025 | 9:47 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

When Is Arch Manning Going to Declare for NFL Draft? Everything About Texas QB’s Future & Draft Eligibility

ByInsiya Johar

Dec 31, 2025 | 9:47 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Undoubtedly, Arch Manning wrapped up his 2025 season with a big bang. Fresh off a Citrus Bowl win, the young signal caller proved the critics wrong as he brought home the MVP honor. Now heading towards the new year celebrations, the young signal caller is already sure of his plans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Arch is yet to make significant progress on his development under the watchful eyes of HC Steve Sarkisian. To further develop his skill set, he will return to Austin next season, pausing his Draft plans. His dad, Cooper Manning, confirmed his plans to ESPN.

“Arch is playing football at Texas next year,” he shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Steve Sarkisian shares similar views that another collegiate season would work wonders for his NFL prospects.

“He’s a young man who’s gotten better as the season’s gone on, and not only physically, but mentally, maturity-wise,” Sarkisian told ESPN. “I would think he’s going to want another year of that growth to put himself in position for hopefully a long career in the NFL. And he’s got some unfinished business of what he came here to do and what he came here to accomplish.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved