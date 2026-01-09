When Was the Last Time Oregon Won the Peach Bowl? Oregon’ s Peach Bowl History and Last National Championship Won

Dan Lanning’s revival of Oregon football has made the program a regular feature in the premier bowl games. The head coach is continuing his trend of consistent bowl game appearances with one at the Peach Bowl in the 2025 season. Here’s a look at Oregon’s history in the prestigious game.

When Was the Last Time Oregon Won the Peach Bowl?

Oregon has never won the Peach Bowl. This is actually the first year the program has participated in the event. Before the Peach Bowl, Oregon played and won the Orange Bowl, also a debut for the program.

What other New Year’s Six Bowl Games has Oregon participated in?

Oregon has appeared in six other New Year’s bowl games, including the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, and Cotton Bowl. Of them, the Ducks have been to the Rose Bowl the most in program history (9 times). Oregon has won 4 of those games. Dan Lanning lost in the 2024 Rose Bowl game to Ohio State.

Can Oregon win in the 2026 Peach Bowl?

Indiana appears to be the stronger team in this matchup, as they remain unbeaten and boast an elite offense and defense. Oregon is missing some players due to injuries, but it can give the Hoosiers a tough fight. The Ducks have been putting on a strong defensive show, which should give Indiana some problems.

An intriguing pattern has emerged in the playoffs this season, which could also play out in the Peach Bowl. This will be a rematch for Oregon and Indiana, having faced each other in the regular season. The Hoosiers defeated the Ducks 30-20 at that time. But the side that lost before has won the rematch, according to the trend.

Alabama and Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma and Georgia, respectively, this season. Last year, Ohio State fell to Oregon in the regular season, but exacted revenge for the loss in the Rose Bowl. Georgia, after losing to Alabama in the SEC championship in 2021, quelled the Tide in the National Championship game.

When Was the Last Time Oregon Won a National Championship?

The Ducks have also never won a National Championship. In fact, the Ducks join Indiana as the only teams remaining in the playoffs that have never won the title. Dan Lanning might have done it last season, when the Ducks were unbeaten until the loss to the Buckeyes.

Head coach, Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks prior to the 2025 Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday January 1, 2025 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Oregon also nearly won the National Championship in 2010 and 2014, losing the final games in those seasons. Chip Kelly was the head coach for the 2010 team, which lost to Auburn. That squad featured star running back LaMichael James and linebacker Casey Matthews. Getting to the National Championship game was a massive feat for Kelly.

Mark Helfrich led the 2014 team, which featured star QB Marcus Mariota. Ohio State trampled Oregon with 42 points, forcing the Ducks to end their season at 13-2.

How Oregon’s Title History Compares to Other Teams

Despite Oregon being a prominent name in college football, it only gained national recognition during the 1990s. After Nike’s Phil Knight’s backing ensured that Oregon athletics remained financially stable, this became a program that was on par with other marquee programs. However, they have yet to win a National title. But Oregon has dominated the various conferences it has been part of.

It’s obviously a terrible record when compared with giants like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, or Michigan. Alabama claims 18 national titles, Ohio State claims 9, and Michigan has won 12. In 2024, Oregon was one of the four winningest college football programs that had never won a national title. The Ducks have made significant strides to join the Big 10, the only other elite conference besides the SEC. Still, the National Championship has always eluded them.

The other significant program the current Oregon team compares to is Indiana. Football was not a popular sport at the university due to years of poor results. But Curt Cignetti, in just two years, has turned around such a program to become a National Championship contender. The success matches that of Dan Lanning in a way, because this is his first stint as a head coach. Despite that, he has made Oregon into a unit that’s worthy of winning the coveted title.