Where Did Every Top 10 College Football QB in the Transfer Portal End Up?

By the end of the 2025 season, Arizona State fans knew Sam Leavitt was leaving Tempe. Elsewhere, Nebraska knew Dylan Raiola won’t stay put forever. Even Darian Mensah, after saying he was done moving, never fully sounded done at Duke. And then the legal drama followed before he finally found his destination. The chaos was inevitable. But as the portal chaos dies down, let’s take a look at 247Sports’ top portal QBs and where they landed in 2026.

1. Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt to LSU

Sam Leavitt didn’t enter the portal because his stock dipped. If anything, it stayed high even while he was sidelined with a foot injury he suffered against Baylor. It required surgery and cut his 2025 season to seven games. Over two years at Arizona State, he threw for 4,513 yards and 34 TDs, led a team projected to finish last in the Big 12 to the CFP, and posted a top-10 QBR as a redshirt freshman.

Lane Kiffin has an eye for talented QBs. LSU won Sam Leavitt and now headlines the No. 1 portal class in the country with 40 transfer additions. He’ll walk into Baton Rouge with an elite WR room that added 4-stars like Eugene Wilson III, Jayce Brown, Winston Watkins, and Tre’ Brown III.

2. Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby to Texas Tech

Texas Tech went the opposite direction. Brendan Sorsby is walking in as the solution, full stop. Cincinnati’s breakout QB threw for 2,800 yards with 27 passing TDs, ran for 580 more, and put together a 7-1 start that had the Bearcats in the AP Top 25. Texas Tech reportedly paid around $5 million to land him, which makes it clear that the Red Raiders were shopping for immediate results.

3. North Texas’ Drew Mestemaker to Oklahoma State

North Texas’ Drew Mestemaker also cashed in, heading to Oklahoma State with a deal north of $7 million for 2 years. A year ago, most fans didn’t know his name. Then he led the nation in passing, throwing for 4,379 yards and 34 TDs, and powered the No. 1 scoring offense in college football. He reunites with head coach Eric Morris in Stillwater.

4. Florida’s DJ Lagway to Baylor

DJ Lagway’s two years at Florida were messy. Injuries, turnovers, and a head coach calling plays on the hot seat before he finally got the exit slip. The QB finished with 4,179 passing yards, 29 total TDs, and 24 turnovers, including a league-high 14 interceptions in 2025. The talent was obvious, but the situation wasn’t helping. Baylor will give him a reset where he replaces Sawyer Robertson. And interestingly, it happens to be his father’s alma mater.

5. Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola to Oregon

Dylan Raiola broke Nebraska’s freshman passing record, helped get the Huskers to a bowl, then saw a promising 5-1 start unravel in his second season. He took 27 sacks, broke his fibula in November, and still threw for 2,000 yards with 18 TDs on 72% passing. At Oregon, he’ll sit behind Dante Moore in 2026, then likely take over in 2027.

6. Duke’s Darian Mensah to Miami

Miami made the loudest and riskiest move in getting Darian Mensah. He was coming off a season where he led Duke to an ACC championship, threw for nearly 4,000 yards, and announced he was staying. But as the portal was about to close, he tried entering the portal, which led to Duke slapping a TRO. This was followed by month-long negotiations. But as of recent reports, they’ve reached an agreement. So, Miami called, a reported $10 million followed, and now he’s tasked with replacing Carson Beck after a national title appearance.

7. USC’s Husan Longstreet to LSU

LSU didn’t just add the No. 1 QB in Sam Leavitt. It also added USC transfer Husan Longstreet and made LSU potentially the 2nd best QB room after Oregon. Longstreet left USC because Jayden Maiava returned, and he landed at LSU, knowing Leavitt is the guy. The former top-50 recruit appeared in four games at USC, completing 13 of 15 passes for 103 yards while adding 76 rushing yards and three total TDs in limited action. The production might not be there because of the smaller sample size, but the ceiling is undeniable.

8. Auburn’s Deuce Knight to Ole Miss

Deuce Knight entered the portal following Auburn’s coaching change, ending a short but uneven start to his career. He spent most of the season behind Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels. The one start he flashed real upside in was against Mercer, accounting for six TDs and posting a 99.8 QBR. Now at Ole Miss, Knight joins a crowded QB picture, with his immediate role unclear as eligibility questions around QB Trindad Chambliss continue to linger.

9. South Florida’s Byrum Brown to Auburn

Byrum Brown followed Alex Golesh from South Florida to Auburn after one of the most productive runs in G-5 football. He led all FBS QBs with 42 total TDs in the regular season and leaves Tampa with nearly 10,000 total yards and 92 career scores. A true dual threat, he rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2025. Auburn is betting on him to bring stability to a position that’s lacked it forever.

10. Iowa State’s Rocco Betch to Penn State

Penn State replaced Drew Allar with experience, bringing Rocco Becht along after hiring Matt Campbell. The former Cyclones QB arrives as a 39-game starter with 9,274 passing yards and 26 career wins, including Iowa State’s first 11-win season. His 2025 production dipped while playing through shoulder injuries, but the resume is extensive.

Taken together, these moves show how targeted the QB market has become. Programs were chasing timelines, health, experience, and fit. Some bets are about winning immediately, others about stabilizing the room or buying development time. The 2026 season entails a rollercoaster with the QB dynamics flipping 360 degrees.