Where Does Mike Elko Rank Among Highest Paid College Football coaches After $69M Extension

Papiya Chatterjee

Feb 16, 2026 | 8:26 PM EST

Where Does Mike Elko Rank Among Highest Paid College Football coaches After $69M Extension

Papiya Chatterjee

Feb 16, 2026 | 8:26 PM EST

The speculations turned into reality for Texas A&M’s Mike Elko. After an 11-win season, the buzz around his new deal for six years was intensifying. Now, Elko finally gets a major upgrade on his new contract with a $69 million extension that places him among the highest-paid coaches on the list.

As per details from writer Brian Davis, Mike Elko’s new contract pays him a $10.75 million base salary, which will rise to $12.250 million in six years. This also included an auto one-year add-on for a nine-win college football playoff appearance. This makes it a $69 million deal with $1.8 million in annual incentives for him, his assistant coach incentives, and support staff bonuses.

Now, this extension also places him in the list of the top five highest-paid head coaches, as Texas A&M beat writer Carter Karels makes a massive revelation.

“Mike Elko’s annual base salary of $11.5 million would have been the fourth highest among college head football coaches last year, per the USA TODAY database,” Karels said on X.

(This is a developing story)

