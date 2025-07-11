Where Georgia’s Gunner Stockton Ranks in Latest SEC Quarterback Rankings

Is it time we call it official? Is Gunner Stockton’s days of clipboard duty in Athens really over? The fourth-year Bulldog is finally stepping into the limelight with the full backing of Kirby Smart, who’s sending him front and center to SEC Media Days in Atlanta. That alone should tell you everything you need to know about where Georgia stands at quarterback heading into 2025. He’s the guy for the Dawgs. But what about the SEC? Where does he stand there?

Gunner Stockton may have been in college longer than most of his SEC QB counterparts. But his lack of starter experience didn’t favor him when it comes to rankings. Ranking at No. 9 on Kentucky Sports Radio’s latest SEC QB list via On3 doesn’t get the fanbase dancing. But it’s a better spot than folks give credit for, especially when you consider the elite company he’s in. Topping the list is LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, followed by Texas’s Arch Manning, Arkansas’s Taylen Green, Oklahoma’s John Mateer, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, Florida’s DJ Lagway, Auburn’s Jackson Arnold, and Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia. It’s a shark tank out there.

Gunner Stockton has one of the rarest qualities in college football today, which is patience. In the era of the transfer portal and one-and-done stints, he stuck around, waited for his turn, and is now poised to take command of a Bulldogs offense that’s retooled and reloaded after a shaky 2024 finish. When Carson Beck went down, it was he who stepped up in the SEC title game and led UGA to a 22-19 OT win over Texas. And that matters.

The Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame stung. A 23-10 defeat where Gunner Stockton threw for 234 yards and a touchdown but got sacked four times and had a costly fumble. But context is key. He was operating behind a receiving corps that led the nation in dropped passes and blown assignments. Georgia literally had the most drops in the country last season with 36. So Kirby Smart fixed that concern by hitting the portal hard and bringing veteran WRs like Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch. As for the QB, you better believe he’s been grinding on that release speed and footwork. Why else would his HC give him a leadership role?

Kirby Smart’s move for Gunner Stockton tells all

At 6’1, 220 pounds, Gunner Stockton has a reputation for running tough and hanging in the pocket. Mike Bobo’s been in his corner since the South Carolina days, and that trust runs deep. So it’s no surprise he’s getting the SEC Media Days nod. That’s not something you hand out to a question mark. That’s a vote of confidence from a coach who’s built a championship empire on knowing when to trust his QB.

Gunner Stockton joins 10 other projected starters making the media rounds next week, including Manning, Green, and Nussmeier. For Georgia, he’ll be flanked by LB CJ Allen and CB Daylen Everette when SEC Media Days kicks off Monday, July 14, at the College Football Hall of Fame. Stockton’s not a finished product, but he doesn’t need to be. He needs to be good enough to get the football to UGA’s playmakers and avoid game-breaking mistakes.

With the spotlight fixed on him, Gunner Stockton’s time is now. Georgia’s fate may rest in the hands of the guy who waited and now, finally, gets to lead.