Where & How to Watch Ole Miss vs Tulane: TV Channel, Time, Live Stream & Game Info

When Ole Miss and Tulane meet again, but this time the stakes are nothing like September. Back then, the Rebels handled business with a 45–10 win that felt decisive by halftime. Now, in the first round of the College Football Playoff, coaches have changed, and pressure has mounted. What appeared to be a standard nonconference game has evolved into one of the postseason’s most plot-heavy matchups.

For Ole Miss, it’s about showing stability after turmoil. Pete Golding has taken over as the program’s face, Lane Kiffin has left, and the Rebels try to prove themselves to the nation. For Tulane, it’s about validation. After topping the AAC, the Green Wave now has another opportunity to play a team that humiliated them earlier in the season.

When Is Ole Miss vs. Tulane? Date, Kickoff Time & Location

On Saturday, December 20, the Rebels and Green Wave are scheduled to kick off in Oxford, which is expected to be a packed and intense afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT), which is a perfect time for most people in Mississippi and Louisiana to watch, whether they are at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium or at home.

That timing matters. This game seems a program-defining moment for both sides. Nobody has ever seen Ole Miss win 12 games. No CFP game has ever been won by Tulane. By early evening, one of those narratives will change.

What TV Channel Is Ole Miss vs. Tulane On?

You won’t be able to watch this match on your regular SEC networks. Instead, Ole Miss vs. Tulane will air nationally on TNT, with simultaneous broadcasts on truTV. It’s part of the CFP’s expanded media strategy, which means fans need to look beyond ESPN, ABC, or CBS to find the game.

The broadcast crew will feature Joe Tessitore as the play-by-play announcer, with Jesse Palmer providing analysis, while Katie George and Quint Kessenich handle sideline duties. It’s a big-stage production, fitting for a game that could send the winner straight to a Sugar Bowl matchup with Georgia.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Tulane Live Online Without Cable

You still have a lot of alternatives if you don’t have cable. Fans will be able to watch the game live on HBO Max via TNT and truTV streams with either a Standard or Premium membership. It’s the most convenient choice for anyone who wants to stream from a laptop, phone, or smart TV.

Other live TV streaming services that offer TNT include DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Prime Video (via live TV add-ons), DAZN, and Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Game Preview

Ole Miss enters as the more talented and proven team, but also the one carrying the heavier emotional load. One of the biggest surprises of the season has been quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who has stabilized the offense after Austin Simmons’ injury and is the best football protector in the nation. The Rebels have one of the most potent attacks in FBS, even without Lane Kiffin, averaging close to 500 yards per game and thriving at home.

Jake Retzlaff, Tulane’s quarterback, leads the team with a dangerous dual-threat skill set and a fearless mindset. The Green Wave are tricky to plan against since they don’t depend on a star receiver, and their defense relies heavily on takeaways. Still, Tulane will need to put on its best, most aggressive performance of the season to shock the playoff field after a tough first encounter with the Oxford crowd.