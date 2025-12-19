Where & How to Watch Oregon vs JMU: TV Channel, Time, Live Stream & Game Info

James Madison and Oregon come from completely distinct college football universes, have never played on the same field, and have no opponents in common. And yet here they are, facing battle in the bright lights of the College Football Playoff, with a quarterfinal position at stake.

On paper, this looks like a Power Four heavyweight hosting a Group of Five newcomer. But James Madison didn’t stumble into this moment; rather, the Dukes dominated the Sun Belt and forced the committee to act. Oregon, on the other hand, is in that annoying No. 5 position close enough to feel elite but far enough away from a first-round bye to be a threat. Something has to give Saturday night in Eugene.

When Is Oregon vs JMU? Date, Kickoff Time & Location

The game between Oregon and James Madison will begin on Saturday, December 20, at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET). The game will take place in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, which is one of the loudest and scariest venues for college football, especially under the lights.

Weather could quietly become part of the story. Temperatures are forecast to be about 40 degrees, with rain probable as the night goes on. Cold, slick conditions favor physical teams and that’s something both sides will be keeping a close eye on as kickoff approaches.

What TV Channel Is Oregon vs JMU On?

The first-round playoff game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV, with a simultaneous stream accessible on HBO Max. The broadcast team reflects the fact that this is one of the major night games of the first CFP weekend.

Bob Wischusen will provide play-by-play with veteran analyst Louis Riddick, a duo experienced in big-game situations. You can expect a broadcast that prominently emphasizes the contrast between James Madison’s underdog rise and Oregon’s playoff hopes.

How to Watch Oregon vs JMU Live Online Without Cable

The best streaming choice for those without regular cable is HBO Max, which offers live broadcasts of TNT and truTV. You don’t need any other add-ons as long as you have a subscription.

Radio listeners aren’t left out either. Oregon fans may watch the Oregon Sports Network, and Rocktownnow.com and WSVA AM 550/FM 92.1 will provide coverage of James Madison.

Oregon vs JMU Game Preview

The Ducks’ only defeat came against No. 1 Indiana, and they ended No. 5 in the final CFP rankings. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore has been the steady engine, throwing 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Injuries have depleted the receiving corps, but help may finally be on the way. Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and Gary Bryant Jr. all practiced this week, and even limited availability would elevate an offense that already averages over 218 rushing yards per game.

This season, James Madison has dominated games. The Dukes have the fifth-best running offense in the country, averaging close to 450 yards each game. Wayne Knight is the heartbeat of the offense piling up yards on the ground and quietly becoming a receiving threat as well.

The big question is the jump in competition. Throughout the season, JMU only faced one Power Four opponent, a defeat at Louisville and now faces a defense that allows fewer than 15 points per game. Quarterback Alonza Barnett III can change games with his legs and arm, but this will require near-perfection. . If the Dukes pull this off, it would be playoff history.