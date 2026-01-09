Where to Watch Indiana vs. Oregon: Peach Bowl Kickoff Time, TV Channel & Live Stream

The playoff semifinals are here, and Indiana vs. Oregon has everyone’s attention. The stakes are sky high, and the teams stand just one win away from the national title game. Miami has already punched its ticket to the championship game with a thrilling 31–27 win over Ole Miss, becoming the first finalist of the 2025 season. Now it’s the Peach Bowl’s turn to deliver fireworks.

No. 1 Indiana takes on No. 5 Oregon in a matchup that already comes with plenty of history. Indiana stunned Oregon 30-20 in October, which is the Hoosiers’ only blemish on the Ducks’ resume. Now, in the Peach Bowl semifinals, revenge fuels Oregon against Indiana, who are undefeated.

Meanwhile, Oregon is looking for another opportunity for revenge. The Ducks ripped off eight straight wins and knocked out Texas Tech to reach the semifinals. The spotlight will shine brightest on the quarterbacks. Indiana’s Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza, goes head-to-head with Oregon’s star signal-caller, Dante Moore, in what could turn into a major showdown that can also affect their NFL draft stock. Oregon does face a setback in the backfield, though.

Meanwhile, Jordon Davison is out with an injury, meaning Noah Whittington and freshman Dierre Hill Jr. will have to step up in a big way. Oddsmakers see Indiana as a 3.5-point favorite, but this one feels far too close to call. Win, and it’s a trip to the national championship on January 19 to face Miami. Lose, and the dream ends here.

When is Indiana vs. Oregon? Peach Bowl Date & Kickoff Time

Date Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 Kickoff Time 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) Location Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

What TV Channel Is Indiana vs. Oregon On Tonight?

The main broadcast will air on ESPN. However, other alternative viewing options are available across various ESPN networks. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play, Greg McElroy will provide the analysis, and Molly McGrath will be reporting from the sidelines.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Oregon Live Stream Online

If you’re on the move and wish to stream the game, don’t worry. You’ve got plenty of options. You can watch it on the ESPN app with a cable login, or stream it on Fubo, which is offering a free trial for new subscribers. ESPN is also available on platforms like DirecTV and Sling, so you’re covered there, too.

ESPN’s new streaming setup comes in two parts. The ESPN Unlimited package costs $29.99 a month and gives you o all of ESPN’s linear networks. If you don’t want the full bundle, ESPN Select, better known as ESPN+, is still another option. For $12.99 a month, you get exclusive content like select NCAA football games, F1 driver cams, simulcasts of certain events, and more. Plenty of ways to tune in without missing a snap.

Radio Coverage, Location & Game Stakes

If you’re skipping the TV broadcast, you can still follow along on the radio. SiriusXM has you covered with the Hoosiers broadcast on Channel 84 and the Oregon broadcast on Channel 81. Indiana fans can also tune in via the local Indiana Radio Network, with stations like 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis and 105.1 FM in Bloomington. On the Oregon side, the Oregon Sports Network offers coverage on stations such as KUJZ-FM 95.3 in Eugene and KRSK 105.1 FM / 1080 AM in Portland.

From a betting standpoint, Indiana comes in as the clear favorite. The implied odds give the Hoosiers about a 64.7% chance to win, and the public is all-in. Around 75% of bets are backing Indiana to cover the spread, with most bettors also leaning toward the over on 48.5 total points. Add in Indiana’s win over Oregon earlier this season, and it’s easy to see why expectations are tilting heavily in the Hoosiers’ favor.