Which High School Did Dante Moore Attend? What Was The GPA of Oregon Ducks QB?

From humble beginnings in Detroit to headlining for the Oregon Ducks, Dante Moore’s rise feels like a movie script. The five-star QB collected over 40 offers from the nation’s biggest programs, but you wouldn’t know it from his demeanor. “He’s quiet,” said his father, Otha Moore. “He’s not flashy. Dante lets the performance speak for himself.” That calm confidence has been with him since seventh grade—when he landed his first Michigan offer. Now standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 195 pounds, Moore carries the same icy coolness that draws comparisons to “Joe Cool”—whether you mean Montana or Burrow.

“Dante has that smooth walk to him,” said top 2024 WR Joseph Stone Jr. “When you walk differently, your team follows differently.” And they do follow. From youth football to national 7-on-7 circuits, Moore has always been the general—calling plays, buckling chin straps, tying shoes, and leading with presence. Off the field, faith keeps him grounded. A cross marks his Twitter profile, and his father adds, “He prays before every meal and every game.” Humble, focused, and built to lead—Dante Moore isn’t just Oregon’s next QB. He’s the heartbeat of what’s coming next.

But where did it all begin? That spark—the love for football, the dream of QB stardom—it didn’t just appear overnight. It’s the kind of origin story that makes you lean in a little closer. Because when you watch Dante Moore command a huddle today, you can’t help but wonder: What lit the fire in the first place?

Dante Moore’s education at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School

Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School in Detroit is a hub of academic excellence and athletic pride, offering specialized tracks in STEM, international studies, and liberal arts. With standout achievements in sports, arts, and leadership, it’s a launchpad for future success. From championship football to prestigious music honors, they’ve built well-rounded champions. And one of its proudest products? Star quarterback Dante Moore—who began his journey here, refining his poise, leadership, and deep football IQ before rising to national stardom and becoming Oregon’s future under center.

Dante Moore didn’t just play high school football—he owned it. Under the Friday night lights, he led his squad to three straight state title games and captured back-to-back Division 3 crowns in 2021 and 2022. With a golden arm and icy poise, Moore lit up the stat sheet with 2,392 passing yards and 32 touchdowns his senior year—plus five more scores on the ground. By the time he wrapped his prep career, he had stacked nearly 9,880 passing yards and 130 total TDs. Awards followed fast. From Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year to High School Football America’s National Player of the Year, Dante proved he was built for the spotlight.

Praising his standout quarterback, King head coach Tyrone Spencer said, “I’m really proud of Dante and how much he’s grown as a leader. I’m also proud of him because there was a lot of pressure on him—being rated the No. 1 player in the nation by Sports Illustrated, and then coming off a state championship. It just felt like a lot was on his shoulders, and he handled it so well. I’m just happy that, as a group and as a team, we were able to get him another state championship on the way out.”

Now, with a rising leader emerging under center at Oregon, you might find yourself wanting to know even more about this promising Ducks quarterback.

The Oregon QB’s GPA and education

Dante Moore wasn’t just elite on the field—he brought the same energy to the classroom. With a 3.74 weighted GPA, he balanced books and blitzes like a pro. Before flipping to Oregon, Moore had verbally committed to UCLA. Moore powered his team to a 10-3 record and a Division 3 state title. Ranked the No. 2 recruit in the 2023 class by 247Sports. Honestly, he’s a true scholar-athlete with a rocket arm and a polished game.

Dante Moore doesn’t just shine under Friday night lights—he shows up in his community, too. From volunteering on landscaping projects around neglected Detroit homes to mentoring young quarterbacks, Moore’s impact goes beyond the field. He leads by example, giving back with the same passion he brings to the pocket. “Dante is a phenomenal leader and competitor. He is always where he’s supposed to be and communicates well. He is a hard worker and loves to get extra work in with his teammates,” said his high school HC. So, on and off the turf, Dante Moore is built different.