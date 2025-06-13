Which High School Did Drew Allar Attend? What Was The GPA of Penn State QB?

A Penn State vs. Ohio State national title game? It’s not just a dream — it’s a real possibility. James Franklin’s squad is set to face off against Ryan Day’s team on November 1. And when that happens, all eyes will be on Nittany Lions’ quarterback, Drew Allar. He has deep Ohio roots, and if he’s facing the hometown team on CFB’s biggest stage – that’d be a big headline waiting to be written.

Drew Allar may wear blue and white now, but his story starts in scarlet country. Born and raised in Ohio, the junior QB made a name for himself under Friday night lights in the Buckeye State before heading east to lead the Nittany Lions. Now, he carries the hopes of Pennsylvania into the CFP semifinals. But if PSU & OSU meet again, it’ll be more than just a title fight — it’ll be personal. The two teams already clashed in Happy Valley in the 2024 season, where the Buckeyes edged out a gritty 20-13 win.

Now, before Allar faces Notre Dame, it’s worth looking back — to the Ohio kid now chasing a championship in enemy colors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Drew Allar’s education at Medina High School

Before lighting it up at Penn State, Drew Allar sharpened his skills at Medina High School — a place where excellence is the standard. Tucked just 115 miles northeast of Columbus, Medina isn’t just a dot on the map; it’s where future stars are built. Known for its elite academics, bold student voice, and deep-rooted discipline, the school gave Allar more than a diploma — it gave him direction. At Medina, leadership is nurtured, voices are heard, and big dreams take shape. For Allar, it was the perfect launchpad before stepping onto the national stage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Drew Allar was the pride of Medina, taking over as starting QB by his sophomore year and never looking back. By his senior season, he wasn’t just good — he was Mr. Football in Ohio. College coaches lined up, with offers pouring in from powerhouse programs like Michigan, Vols, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M. But in March 2021, Allar made his call — PSU was home. Even when OSU came knocking later that fall, Allar stayed firm. He packed his bags early, choosing to carve his own path, not in his backyard, but in Happy Valley.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Penn State QB’s GPA and education

Drew Allar didn’t just shine under Friday night lights — he crushed it in the classroom, too. Yes, Allar left Medina High with more than just a diploma — he carried a 3.5 GPA, straight honor roll streak, and sky-high expectations. He graduated early and hit the ground running at PSU. By then, he wasn’t just a rising star — he was the top QB in the country, a 5-star headliner. Now, Nittany Lion fans are watching closely, hoping he’s the next big name to light up Happy Valley.

Drew Allar’s senior year was pure fireworks. He lit up the stat sheet with 4,433 passing yards and 48 TDs, completing 60% of his throws with ease. But he didn’t stop there — he ran for 415 yards and tacked on 9 rushing scores. Medina rode his arm (and legs) to a 13-1 record and a deep playoff run. It was a statement season — and a preview of what college defenses might face next. Now, all eyes are on Penn State to see if Allar can run it back at the next level.