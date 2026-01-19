Which High School Did Fernando Mendoza Graduate From? All About Indiana QB’s Academics & Early Football Career

In his first season at Indiana, Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza made history. He led the Hoosiers to their first-ever Heisman Trophy and their first B1G title since 1945. It is a program-defining run that flipped expectations and put Indiana on the national map. With that level of talent on display, Mendoza’s early life has become a story worth knowing.

But what’s even more intriguing is where the quarterback’s football journey began. While every breakout has a starting point, in Mendoza’s case, those early steps planted the seeds for the star he has become.

Which high school did Fernando Mendoza attend?

Mendoza’s story starts in Boston in 2003, but Miami became home. He attended Christopher Columbus High School, carving out a path as a promising QB. Despite his talent, Mendoza flew under the radar, just a two-star recruit. Still, big programs like LSU, Alabama, Clemson, and South Carolina showed interest, but roster spots weren’t available.

That’s why in 2021, he initially committed to Yale. But a quick visit to Cal changed everything. And he decommitted from Yale while committing to the Golden Bears the very next day.

At Cal, Mendoza redshirted his freshman year. By his redshirt freshman season, he earned his first career start and began to show flashes of the star he would become. He finished that season with 1,708 passing yards and 14 TDs. Fast forward to 2025, and Mendoza had become IU’s driving force.

The former two-star recruit led the Hoosiers through an undefeated CFP run, making history as the first Heisman winner in program history. He finished the regular season, completing 240 of 332 passes for 3,172 yards, while adding 256 rushing yards.

From overlooked recruit to program-defining star, Mendoza’s rise has been unstoppable, and his high school journey also showed his potential.

Fernando Mendoza’s high school football career

Mendoza’s high school days hinted at the star he would become. He was a standout QB for the Columbus Explorers, even if he flew under the recruiting radar, adding to his compelling underdog story.

As a sophomore in 2019, Mendoza was part of the team that captured the Florida 8A State Championship. Although he was the third-string QB, he gained crucial experience, stepping in to start a few games when injuries struck. Then, by his senior year, Mendoza took control.

Mendoza was a Silver Knight Award nominee and a Miami Herald Scholar-Athlete finalist, honors reserved for students who excel both academically and in their community. He graduated with a 4.86 GPA, proving that brains and talent can go hand in hand.

What position did Fernando Mendoza play in high school?

Fernando Mendoza’s rise at Christopher Columbus High began as the third-string quarterback, quietly learning the ropes and biding his time. Step by step, he earned more responsibility, eventually taking over as the team’s primary QB for his junior and senior seasons.

Although as a sophomore backup, he helped guide the Explorers to a state championship. But by his senior year, he was the star, steering the team to a tri-county championship and proving leadership runs deeper than talent alone.

Fernando Mendoza’s high school stats and achievements

Over 17 high school games, he completed 107 of 169 passes for 1,169 yards, throwing 11 touchdowns against just four interceptions. On top of that, he led Columbus all the way to the FHSAA Class 8A State Championship game. Given that, Mendoza’s journey was anything but ordinary.

From endless cold calls to coaches to six-hour drives for workouts, his path was fueled by family sacrifice, and high school was only the beginning.

Under trainer Antonio Robinson, Mendoza faced brutal workouts, 15 straight 100-meter sprints with barely any rest, and never flinched.

Robinson saw it early: “He’s just built different. This kid’s going to play in the NFL.”

At Christopher Columbus High, Mendoza blended leadership and an arm that could make defenses tremble. With that, he earned his high school coach’s praise.

Who was Fernando Mendoza’s high school coach?

No one saw Fernando Mendoza’s journey more clearly than his high school coach, Dave Dunn, who coached Mendoza during his junior and senior seasons. By his senior year, the QB’s throwing was sharper. But recruiting didn’t come easy because COVID limited scouts’ access during his standout junior season. Mendoza went on a “camp-a-palooza” tour, hitting 18 camps in 25 days just to showcase his talent.

Here, Dunn remembered Mendoza’s breakout moments that hinted at his future stardom. As a sophomore, Mendoza stepped in during a game after the starting QB went down.

“He was injured and didn’t practice the whole week,” said Dunn in an interview. “But our quarterback got knocked out with about a minute to go, and his first pass he threw was for a touchdown, which basically put us in position to win the game.”

By his senior year, Mendoza was operating at a higher level, throwing 18 of 23 passes for three TDs against Coral Gables.

“He was like 15 years old, and I’m like, ‘If he fills out, he’s gonna have a shot,'” said Dunn.

Off the field, Dunn emphasized Mendoza’s character.

“He’s just the nicest kid off the field,” mentioned Dunn. “The type of young man you’d want to marry your daughter. But on the field, he’s a stone-cold killer.”

For Dunn, Mendoza’s rise is about dedication and staying true to yourself. College only raised the stakes, but Mendoza never wavered. He delivered clutch plays and game-winning TDs against OSU and Iowa.

From being recruited No. 2,149 to Hoosiers Heisman hero, Mendoza rewrote them. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the