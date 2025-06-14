Which High School Did Jackson Arnold Attend? What Was The GPA of Auburn QB?

Jackson Arnold rolled into Norman with immense expectations on his back. As a five-star recruit and the eighth-ranked player in the 2023 class, folks predicted immediate success, but two years later, the fit wasn’t clicking, marked by missed chances, shaky confidence, and benching things turned ugly real fast. But then Jackson moved to Auburn for a fresh start, hoping a new environment, coaching staff, and perspective would revitalize his career.

While his Oklahoma tenure had its struggles, his talent remains undeniable. He showcased this by limiting turnovers, rushing 25 times for 131 tough yards, and completing 9 of 11 passes for 68 yards in a victory over Alabama. So, it’s not that Jackson Arnold is lacking talent; he just needs a fresh start. Even Cole Cubelic believes it, as he said, “They have a quarterback that has every bit of ability of most other quarterbacks in college football.”

But that trust didn’t come from some fluke or one-hit wonder — that’s Jackson Arnold tapping into that high school foundation where he built his game brick by brick.

Jackson Arnold’s education and stats at John H. Guyer High School

Jackson Arnold’s football journey began far from Texas, in Atlanta, Georgia. He moved to Denton at age 10 and quickly found his focus on the gridiron. At John H. Guyer High School, he patiently learned behind future Texas A&M quarterback Eli Stowers.

After two years on the bench, Arnold had an electrifying junior season. He threw for 3,921 yards and 34 touchdowns, adding 659 rushing yards and 12 more scores. He catapulted from backup to star, attracting the attention of scouts and award committees. Arnold led Guyer back to championship contention, proving his college-ready talent.

By his senior year, Arnold tuned into a total beast. He completed 69% of his passes for 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns with only three picks. And yes, he wasn’t just a dart-throwing quarterback; he was a dual-threat powerhouse, rushing for 921 yards and 24 touchdowns. His 14-1 record and deep playoff run proved he was more than just Stowers’ backup.

By the time the dust settled, Jackson Arnold had trophies piling up, including the 2022 Landry Award (Dallas-Fort Worth’s top high school player) and the coveted Gatorade National Player of the Year. His journey from backup to legendary star is nothing short of incredible. But that’s not just the half of it.

The Auburn QB’s GPA, grade, college & more

Before even throwing a college football, Jackson Arnold showed he could handle pressure, not just on the field, but in the classroom as well. He graduated early from Guyer High with a 4.5 GPA, immediately enrolling at Oklahoma in January 2023 and committing during the early signing period. Now, he’s majoring in Finance, planning a life beyond football, too. Arnold’s first taste of college football was straight out of a movie. Coming late during a blowout win against Arkansas State, he went 11-for-11 for 114 yards and a touchdown, adding another rushing score. He showed no nerves, just pure execution in the Sooners’ 73–0 victory, giving fans a glimpse of the future.

Dillon Gabriel’s transfer to Oregon brought that future sooner than anticipated. Jackson Arnold took over as the starting quarterback for the Alamo Bowl against Arizona. He had the tools — the arm, the athleticism, the poise. The anticipation for 2024 skyrocketed. However, things changed rapidly: Arnold started the season, yet a mere four games later, everything fell apart.

Despite opening the season as a starter, Jackson Arnold faltered after just four games. Oklahoma’s offense sputtered, particularly against Tennessee. “Nothing impacts the game more than turnovers,” admitted Coach Brent Venables. The game’s opening snap was disastrous; Arnold fumbled, threw a backward pass, and tossed a pick into triple coverage. Three turnovers later, Arnold was benched for freshman Michael Hawkins Jr.

A month later, Arnold returned, seizing his second chance. Despite Oklahoma’s 35-9 loss to South Carolina, he threw for 225 yards and a touchdown, earning the starting job back. Reflecting on the ups and downs, Arnold said, “For me, that was a wake-up call from God, just to kind of take a step back and root my identity in something other than the game.”

Even with all those ups and downs, Jackson Arnold’s season wasn’t entirely dismal: a 62.6% completion rate, 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only three interceptions—respectable numbers considering the tumultuous season.

Now Arnold’s ready to lead Hugh Freeze’s offense, a system demanding accuracy, leadership, and toughness. This season could be his redemption, solidifying his legacy, or a cautionary tale. Either way, the spotlight’s back on Jackson Arnold, and the stage is set.