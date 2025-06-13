Which High School Did Jayden Maiava Attend? What Was The GPA of USC QB?

Jayden Maiava grew up in Kaimuki before relocating to Las Vegas at 13. But for one school year, he returned home—suiting up as a Bulldog and making noise early. As just a sophomore, he was already turning heads as one of the top QBs in the state. However, his football dream sparked young. “I think I was like six years old. I was playing flag football. And one night, my dad pulled me to the side and talked to me,” recalled Maiava. “He said, ‘What do you want to do, son?’ And I was like, I wanna become an NFL player. Ever since then, it just clicked to me. I’ve just been playing and doing my thing ever since.”

Well, after a breakout 2023 season with UNLV, Jayden Maiava made the leap to USC. The former Rebels standout brought both hype and hunger to the Trojans’ locker room. Set to back up Miller Moss, Maiava wasted no time fitting into the culture. He embraced the grind and quietly pushed for a shot at the starting role. So, the battle was on in 2024 — and Maiava was right in the mix. But where did his journey begin? That’s the part that sparks real curiosity.

Jayden Maiava’s academic and athletic achievements at Sierra Vista High

Jayden Maiava’s high school years were an adventure. He kicked things off at Sierra Vista before heading back home to Kaimuki as a sophomore. That’s where he made serious noise—tossing for 3,317 yards and 41 TDs in 2019. But for his senior year, he transferred to Liberty High in Henderson and didn’t miss a beat. Maiava threw for over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns, guiding Liberty all the way to a state title game. Safe to say, a star in the making was already on the rise.

Jayden Maiava came back to Kaimuki bigger, stronger, and more determined—standing tall at 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 205 pounds. His return lit a fire under his hometown squad. “I wanted to come back and play with the boys back here,” he said. And he delivered, throwing 30 TDs and powering the Bulldogs to an impressive 8-2 finish and a playoff run. His coach? None other than his uncle, David Tautofi. “It’s on my hands as his coach and his uncle to help him grow — on and off the field,” said Tautofi. Just a sophomore at the time, Maiava was already drawing major college interest. And that season at home meant everything.

After wrapping up HS in 2021, Jayden Maiava began his college journey at UNLV, taking a redshirt in 2022. Despite offers from heavyweights like Vols, Auburn, and Louisville, he rolled with the Rebels. Then came 2023—his breakout year. Maiava racked up 3,085 yards and 17 TDs and added 277 yards on the ground. Once the season ended, he entered the portal, briefly committed to Georgia, then flipped to USC. It’s been a wild ride—but now, he’s ready to charge ahead as a Trojan.

Details about the USC QB, including GPA, grades, and college

Jayden Maiava might keep his GPA close to the vest, but one number he’ll always remember is 20 — the pass attempts he launched as a freshman at Sierra Vista High. However, the opponent? None other than national juggernaut Bishop Gorman. Thrust into the spotlight in his first season at QB, Maiava connected on 7 throws and guided his team to its lone TD. But it wasn’t a win, but it was a statement—and the spark that set his football journey ablaze.

Maiava wasn’t just part of the 2022 recruiting class—he was a name that kept climbing. Touted as the No. 24 pocket passer, he had the size, the confidence, and the cannon to back it all up. As a steady three-star on paper, but on the field, he played like a future star. On top of that, ESPN had him slotted as the No. 23 QB in the country, echoing what coaches and scouts had already seen — Maiava was made for the spotlight.

The interesting part? Jayden Maiava didn’t step onto the field dreaming of being a QB. He started out grinding as a linebacker and wide receiver — until his dad and uncle nudged him toward the pocket. That move changed everything. From a 3-star with just two FBS offers to a backup at UNLV, his climb was slow but steady. Then came the moment: a starting debut at USC in a pressure-packed showdown with Nebraska. So, what once felt like a long shot is now his spotlight, and Maiava’s ascent is only beginning.