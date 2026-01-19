Which Indiana Hoosiers Football Players Entered the Transfer Portal? Full List of Departures

The 2026 offseason has been anything but quiet for the Indiana Hoosiers. Under head coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana has continued their winning momentum off the field as well. The Hoosiers made notable gains in the transfer portal, highlighted by the addition of former Miami tight end Brock Schott and a major defensive pickup in Penn State cornerback A.J. Harris, both of whom strengthened key areas of the roster.

However, the transfer portal was not without its setbacks. Indiana also saw several departures, serving as a reminder that even successful programs are not immune to roster turnover during a busy offseason.

Who did Indiana get in the transfer portal?

The Hoosiers focused on adding depth at key positions during the transfer portal. Indiana strengthened its lineup with additions such as A.J. Harris and former Miami tight end Brock Schott, while also landing Tulane wide receiver Shazz Preston.

Defensively, the Hoosiers added Montana State cornerback Carson Williams, Tulsa defensive lineman Joe Hjelle, Notre Dame defensive end Joshua Burnham, and Cincinnati safety Jiquan Sanks. Indiana also secured Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman to bolster the depth.

One of the biggest moves came at quarterback, with Indiana landing TCU transfer Josh Hoover, viewed as a potential replacement for Fernando Mendoza. Additional additions include versatile Kansas State defender Tobi Osunsanmi, top-ranked transfer wide receiver Nick Marsh, wide receiver Nick Marsh from Michigan State, running back Turbo Richards from Boston College.

Who are the key outgoing Players?

As of now, no player has officially stated they are going, but it will be Fernando Mendoza’s last year, the Heisman Trophy winner and the focus of Indiana’s offense. Mendoza was the primary playmaker, effectively pulling the strings throughout the season, and his departure represents a significant loss to the team. He finished the year with a 73% completion rate, throwing for 3,349 yards and 41 touchdowns, numbers that defined Indiana’s offensive identity. He is being linked to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Indiana could also lose Elijah Sarratt, a senior and another crucial piece of the offense this season. Sarratt was a consistent and dangerous target, recording 62 receptions for 802 yards and 15 touchdowns, often serving as Mendoza’s go-to option in intense situations.

Indiana fans get to see them for one last time in action against Miami in the CFP final.

Who has entered the transfer portal from Indiana Football? Full List of Departures

Curt Cignetti’s Indiana was not only active on the recruiting side of the transfer portal but also on the outgoing side. Several players that entered the portal include quarterback Tayven Jackson, tight end AJ Barner, defensive backs Jah Jah Boyd and Dontrae Henderson, defensive linemen Andrew DePaepe and William DePaepe, cornerback Amariyun Knighten, and wide receiver Makai Jackson.

Key Indiana players entering the 2026 NFL Draft

Right now, there have been zero officially announced NFL Draft declarations from the Indiana Hoosiers locker room. However, several players are set to exhaust their collegiate eligibility by the end of the CFP Championship game, which will automatically make them draft-eligible without the need for a formal declaration.

Players that would be draft eligible are Elijah Sarratt, Mikail Kamara, Riley Nowakowski, Kaelon Black, Roman Hemby, Pat Coogan, Kahlil Benson, Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt, Hosea Wheeler, Dominique Ratcliff, Aiden Fisher, Louis Moore, and Devan Boykin.

How much money do top players make in a Transfer Portal?

Money is no longer the quiet part of the conversation. According to data from the national transfer portal, elite quarterbacks now command NIL packages ranging from $800,000 to over $1.5 million annually. Top-performing receivers, running backs, and tight ends typically fall in the $300,000-$700,000 NIL range, depending on their production and market value.

However, outside a handful of established starters, it is unlikely that most players will approach those figures, as NIL earnings remain heavily concentrated among top-tier contributors.