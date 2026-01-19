Which Miami Hurricanes Football Players Entered the Transfer Portal? Full List of Departures

The Miami Hurricanes are in the middle of winning the national championship cup tonight. However, that doesn’t mean that their recruiting efforts have taken a toll. A chunk of the players will be graduating (to the NFL) this season, saying their final goodbyes, and the recruiting coordinators have been working to replenish that talent.

According to the revised NCAA transfer portal rules, the spring window has been scrapped, and programs now have only the January window to replenish their ranks. The 15-day portal window closed on January 16, and no additions (for the 2026 season) can be made now.

Who did Miami get in the transfer portal?

At a time when Miami is witnessing a talent drain to the portal and the Draft, the Hurricanes’ recruiting machinery is going as strong as ever. So far, they have received commitments from four players.

On the defense, Ohio State Buckeyes’ DL Jarquez Carter and Boston College safety Omar Thornton are the recent additions. The offensive unit will welcome two wide receivers in West Virginia’s Cam Vaughn and South Carolina’s Vandrevius Jacobs. Miami will likely lose talent in the WR corps. Now, Vaughn and Jacobs’ arrival brings much-needed stability to the unit.

The special units will also add two kickers in Jake Olsen (Northwestern) and Jake Weinberg (Florida State).

Who are the key outgoing Players?

The Hurricanes haven’t lost as many players to the portal as they are expected to lose to the 2026 NFL Draft. Among the underclassmen, Ny Carr and Daylen Russeel are among the potential talents who headed to the portal.

Ny Carr, who was a former four-star prospect with over 3,000 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns on his high school resume, struggled for more playing time amid a competitive WR room.

On the defensive unit, Daylen Russell was a talented defensive tackle. In high school, he posted 17 sacks, 157 tackles, and 34 tackles for loss over three varsity seasons before signing with Miami. Russell is also a product of Columbus High, Mario Cristobal’s alma mater.

Most of the departing players were buried in the depth chart, competing for more opportunities.

Who has entered the Transfer Portal from Miami Football? Full List of Departures

The Hurricanes haven’t witnessed a mass exodus like the Auburn Tigers (40 players leaving the program). But they have seen seven players leave for the portal. The list includes:

WR Ny Carr

TE Brock Schott

WR Chance Robinson

DL Donta Simpson

DL Daylen Russell

WR Ray Ray Joseph

Safety Markeith Williams

These are the players who have left Coral Gables in search of greener pastures. Besides them, the Hurricanes will lose key players to the draft.

Key Miami Players Entering the 2026 NFL Draft?

Presently, zero Miami players have officially entered the draft. Although the regular date for the underclassmen to declare for the draft has long passed. But Miami and Indiana players still have until January 23 to announce their decision. So expect a chunk of the players to leave Coral Gables by then.

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, Miami has 17 prospects in the 2026 Draft class. The list includes impact players such as Rueben Bain Jr., Francis Mauigoa, Akheem Mesidor, Carson Beck, C.J. Daniels, and Damari Brown.

EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline has Rueben Bain Jr. ranked 3rd on his 2026 NFL Draft Board, with a 4.2 grade. Francis Mauigoa is graded 4.2 in the #8 spot.

How much money do Top Players make in the Transfer Portal?

According to a report published by the NY Times, top players can earn millions. The quarterbacks can earn between $1 and $4 million, while the offensive tackle can ask for up $1.3 million. Even edge rushers and corners could go up to $2 million and $1.5 million, respectively.

So far, Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby has reportedly signed a $5 million deal. That exceeds the annual salary of the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jaxson Dart, who is projected to earn approximately $4.2 million per year on his four-year rookie contract.