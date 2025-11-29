Which NFL Teams Are Scouting Ohio State-Michigan? 7 Franchises Making Draft Swings at The Game

All eyes are on ‘The Game’ in Week 14 as the undefeated Ohio State takes on a Michigan team they haven’t defeated in the last four editions. When the players get into the field at Ann Arbor, they won’t just have the attention of the two fan bases baying for each other’s blood. Scouts from multiple NFL teams will be in attendance at Michigan Stadium to look at the 2026 Draft prospects.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Which NFL teams sent scouts to OSU vs. Michigan?

As per reports, at least seven NFL teams will send their representatives to the game. The list includes some NFC biggies in the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, and Chicago Bears. We’d also see two AFC teams in the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 49ers are expected to send general manager John Lynch, adding another layer of motivation for players looking to declare for the draft next year.

How many NFL teams attend Ohio State–Michigan games for scouting?

NFL presence at The Game has varied due to season and prospect strength. Up until now, 13 NFL teams have sent scouts to attend the historic matchup. In 2016, Michigan hosted a road game in Columbus, which was attended by nine NFL teams: the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2023 season, Michigan hosted the Buckeyes. There were 22 scouts from 13 NFL teams. The teams included were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Key NFL scouts present at recent OSU vs Michigan games

In the 2013 edition of The Game, the Green Bay Packers sent multiple scouts. That included area scout Joe Hueber and director of college scouting Matt Malaspina. Six of the thirteen teams sent more than one scout, focusing on the highly rated wide receivers, edge rushers, corners, and offensive linemen.

Some of the prospects being evaluated at the time included Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, J.J. McCarthy, Tui Tuimoloau, and Michael Hall Jr., among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why OSU vs Michigan is a hot scouting target for the NFL?

Both Michigan and Ohio State have a long history of developing top-tier talent. From elite receivers to high-end edge rushers, defensive backs, linemen, and running backs, the rivalry has consistently produced players who excel on the national stage. The matchup stands as one of college football’s true competitive benchmarks.

Players such as Harrison Jr., Egbuka, Tuimoloau, McCarthy, and Burke entered the game with enough production or physical traits to attract serious interest from multiple NFL franchises. The rivalry also brings an emotional and high-pressure atmosphere that mirrors what players experience in the professional scene. Mental strength becomes just as important as physical ability, and scouts place significant value on both.

Whenever these two sides meet, the matchup showcases both the quantity and quality of draft-eligible talent. Combined with its high-pressure history, The Game remains one of the most reliable mid-season evaluation windows for NFL teams.