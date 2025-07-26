While Rhett Lashlee Puts Target on QB’s Back, SMU’s Kevin Jennings Feels Pressure Lifted

There’s a swagger to confidence that didn’t exist this time last year. And for one quarterback, that swagger is powered by knowing he’s absolutely the starter now and free to play like it. No more tiptoeing around perfection, no more second-guessing every throw, and most importantly, no more holding back your natural game. This season? It’s about discovering who he can be, not who he was supposed to be.

That quarterback is Kevin Jennings, and in 2025, he’ll obviously be running the whole show. We mean, after a 3200+ yard and 23 TD season, why won’t he? But through this summer and especially in the media days, Jennings has carried himself differently. He’s lighter. More relaxed. Like the weight of uncertainty has finally lifted. And surrounding him, teammates and coaches alike sense it. Because this is no longer a ‘QB competition.’ It’s his room, and he’s embracing it.

When Jennings was asked at the ACC media days if it feels different now that the job is his, he responded honestly. He said, “I mean, it’s easier going in knowing you’re the starter, honestly, because… You know, it’s an error for mistakes. Last year, when I was competing for the job, I tried to be perfect at practice, which really didn’t go well.” There’s this eerie pressure when you are fighting for a job. You’re no longer being yourself; you seek perfection in every step you take, and most importantly, you try to play it safe, avoiding risky maneuvers, which drastically changes your playing style.

And Kevin knows that feeling all too well. “Heading into this season, playing freely, being able to make mistakes, learn on the mistakes… that’s probably better on me.” That comment cuts to the heart of the reset. Sacrificing progress for perfection has never been the path to success, and Kevin is glad he has earned the trust of the coaching staff and the fans alike for being the QB1.

So what’s next? For you, the fan? Expect a QB who’s more prone to growth than glare when things go sideways. Look for Jennings to stretch the field more, trust check-down reads under pressure, and bounce back quicker when a snap goes south. It’s a reset for everyone. You’re getting not just the kid who earned the job, but the QB who should be having fun.

Lashlee’s Klubnik comparison lifts the curtain on Jennings’ confidence

You don’t just outduel Cade Klubnik by accident, especially not in the fourth quarter of a game that had eyes glued across the nation. But that’s exactly what SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee pointed to when explaining why Kevin Jennings is walking around with that starter’s glow this offseason. The weight is off. The job is his. And now, with full endorsement from the guy who runs the show, Jennings is letting it rip like never before.

“Yeah. No, I mean, I think if you look at Kevin Jennings’ body of work for 11 games last year as a starter, nine of them he was exceptional. Two of them he didn’t play his best—Duke and Penn State,” Lashlee said. “But if you look at the last three quarters of that Clemson game, there’s no question who the best quarterback was on the field.” For a coach to say that, against Clemson, in a game where Cade Klubnik was wearing the ‘face of the ACC’ tag, it’s a public green light. But the light also comes with the expectation to shine, and while there’s no pressure, there’s pressure. (Yeah)

Lashlee didn’t stop there either. “I think the world of Cade Klubnik, and he’s getting all the praise and accolades he deserves,” he added. “But if you watch that game, Kevin outdueled him, particularly in the second half, in the fourth quarter. So that just tells you, I think, the quarterback strength here in the ACC.” That kind of backing changes everything for Jennings. It’s a reminder that he’s earned this freedom through battles won, not just promises made. No wonder he’s playing loose; he’s been handed the keys with ‘do as you please’ signs in his back pocket.