Whit Weeks’ Brother Reveals True Feelings on Lane Kiffin as He Moves On From LSU

For Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, Whit Weeks’ decision to return for another season is a major boost. By setting aside his NFL aspirations for another season, Weeks gives LSU an elite defensive boost for the upcoming year. While the move was welcomed, it was not entirely unexpected, given Weeks’ close relationship with the program and relationship with Kiffin’s daughter, Landry Kiffin. However, not every member of the Weeks family will remain in Baton Rouge.

Whit’s older brother, West Weeks, has chosen a different path and is preparing to enter the NFL Draft in 2026. The exit did not come as a surprise, as he had exhausted his NCAA eligibility. While he may not have the same hype as his brother Whit, West has been a rock for the Tigers at the back over the past four seasons. After the confirmation of his departure, West shared his thoughts on Lane Kiffin during an interview with Champside.

“I think he’s going to do a great job there,” Weeks said on the 24th January episode of the show. “I’m really excited to see what we’re going to do with that program. I saw that as soon as he got hired, he was taking photos with all the trophies, talking about how the facilities are some of the best.”

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium.

The 2025 season was difficult for West. The senior linebacker played on an LSU team that struggled with inconsistency and coaching changes, including Brian Kelly’s departure after a string of disappointing losses and Frank Wilson’s interim charge. West also battled injuries throughout the year, which ultimately led him to opt out of the Tigers’ 38-35 bowl game loss against Houston. Instead, West accepted an invitation to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl, closing the chapter on his NCAA career.

Over 43 games with the Tigers, Weeks recorded 133 combined tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one forced fumble. While leaving LSU was a difficult decision, he also spoke about the emotional weight of no longer sharing the field with his brother in what would be his final season.

Inside the relationship between the Weeks brothers

West and Whit Weeks are two brothers of the trio of Weeks brothers (including the youngest, Zack Weeks) that made LSU history in 2025 by sharing the field at the same time during a 13-10 victory over Western Kentucky. Whit and West have both been part of the LSU roster since 2023, with West joining the Tigers one season earlier. The three are the sons of former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman David Weeks, meaning their decision to play football was essentially inevitable.

Whit quickly emerged as a standout player for the Tigers during his first two seasons, but he suffered an injury-plagued 2025 season. Everything changed for him during the game against Ole Miss when he suffered an ankle injury that was later diagnosed as a broken ankle, sidelining him out of action. His absence was particularly difficult for West, who had hoped to spend more time sharing the field with his younger brother during his final year at Baton Rouge.

Speaking about the injury situation on Champside, West shared how much Whit’s absence affected him.

“Obviously, my brother is my best friend,” West said. “So not having him on the field sometimes suc-s. But knowing how hard he was working to rehab and get back, that’s something I’m really proud of him for. It obviously sucked, but it was fun when he was able to be out there.”

While West has since turned his focus to the NFL Draft, he will be pleased to know that Whit is now fit and set to return for another season under Lane Kiffin, as LSU looks to push for success in 2026.