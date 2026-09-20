Whit Weeks Lets ‘Frustrations’ Out Over Ole Miss Loss After Girlfriend, Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Faced Vulgar Attack From Rebels Fans

Whit Weeks made a career-high 18 tackles in the only win LSU has over Ole Miss with him on the roster, and he sacked Jaxson Dart on the last snap of regulation to send that 2024 game to overtime. The other three meetings went to the Rebels, and all three were played in Oxford: 55-49 in 2023, when LSU allowed 706 yards, 24-19 in 2025, and 32-24 on Saturday. Understandably, Weeks was frustrated after the game.

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“I wanted to win this one more than any of them, and we didn’t,” the linebacker said in a clip shared by Jacques Douce, after struggling to find the right words. “So it’s frustrating, put a lot of work in to be successful. And they’ve gotten three out of the four in my career, and I’m just thinking of ways to come back better from it. Looking back on it, seeing where I went wrong in my preparation, trying to learn from it.”

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Weeks led LSU with eight tackles, including one for loss, and added a pass deflection. And the loss is bound to sting more because the game carried more than the usual rivalry stakes for Weeks, with other storylines unfolding throughout the week.

It was on September 22, 2025, that Landry made her and Weeks’ relationship official on Instagram. At the time, she was an Ole Miss student and the daughter of the school’s head coach. But after Kiffin left Oxford for Baton Rouge following the 2025 regular season, Landry remained an Ole Miss student and later began facing personal attacks tied to her father’s move.

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The most brutal one came just before game day. “I opened my phone this morning to pictures of banners on houses around Oxford posted on different accounts saying really inappropriate things about me and with somebody that I genuinely have never met in my life, which makes it even more frustrating, to say the least,” the 21-year-old said in a TikTok post.

According to her post, inappropriate banners targeting her and former Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley IV appeared around Oxford ahead of Kiffin’s Sept. 19 return. Landry said the incident particularly upset her, noting that she was still an Ole Miss student and felt she should not have been dragged into the rivalry.

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That wasn’t the only example of how things got ugly, either. On Tuesday, Weeks said he expected Kiffin to hear it from the Ole Miss crowd and believed his coach was prepared for the reception. Kiffin, meanwhile, told his players that the attention would be directed at him, allowing them to focus on the game.

LSU even prepared for the noise by having players practice against fraternity members who heckled them and held custom-made signs, including one aimed at Weeks, footage of which later appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. By Saturday, though, the hostility came with Ole Miss fans directing vulgar chants at Kiffin during ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast.

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So, every LSU player must have really wanted to win this one, like Weeks said. But that’s not how things turned this week.

Ole Miss led 24-7 at halftime in front of a record 70,033 fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Trinidad Chambliss was 8-for-8 passing on third down for 115 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, while Ole Miss outgained LSU 289-117.

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LSU then scored 17 unanswered points to erase the deficit and tie the game at 24. But Chambliss broke the tie with a 14-yard touchdown run, and Ole Miss converted a two-point try after drawing LSU offside twice to take a 32-24 lead with 6:14 remaining. The game was effectively settled when Jaylon Braxton intercepted Sam Leavitt in the end zone on fourth-and-6 from the Ole Miss 6 with 1:03 remaining.

The Tigers can bounce back mathematically, but the emotional distress is bound to take its time. Kiffin, for one, is “glad it’s over.”