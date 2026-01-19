Who Are Aiden Fisher’s Parents? Meet Leslie Amore and Late Father Christopher Fisher

Linebacker Aiden Fisher is the quarterback on the defense that anchors Indiana’s unit at Bloomington. Clad in crimson and cream, his #4 jersey shines brightly as he tackles his opponents on the ground. Little does anyone know that his jersey carries a weight beyond the locker room. It’s a reminder, a promise that glues his family together.

“My family at home, which is my two sisters and my mom,” Aiden Fisher shares on Big Ten. “That’s why I wear the No. 4 now. It’s for them, every time I go out there playing for the right reasons.”

Aiden Fisher lost two of his loved ones—his biological dad and stepdad—in five years. That adversity fueled his grind on the field, making him the face of Indiana’s defense today. “There’s a hunger in me that I just want to be great.”

Who are Aiden Fisher’s parents?

Aiden Fisher was born to Leslie Amore and the late Christopher Fisher in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He has two younger sisters, Addison and Kyleigh. Growing up, the trio held each other and Leslie together when they lost two precious people in their lives. In a conversation with Big Ten, Leslie shares that challenging journey.

“These three are always connected,” Leslie shares. “Raising them solely by myself all of those years—that was the biggest thing for me. You three, you’re each other’s team.”

Where did Leslie Amore and Late Father Christopher Fisher meet?

There is no information available regarding where his parents met.

When Aiden and his sisters were growing up, Leslie and Christopher would be clad in (Dallas) Cowboys jerseys, while Aiden would cheer on for the Commanders. That love for the gridiron, passed down from his parents, has made Aiden a popular face in Bloomington today.

While Aiden disrupts the plays behind the line, Christopher makes those calls on the other side of the line of scrimmage. He played quarterback in high school, and as Leslie shares, Aiden himself wanted to be a quarterback just like his dad.

“Me and him were really close,” Aiden opens up about his dad. “When you talk about people that just have a heart of gold, he did.”

What ethnicity are Aiden Fisher’s parents?

There is no publicly available information about Aiden’s parents’ ethnicity. However, what we know is that the family background is rooted in the Virginia suburbs.

Aiden completed his high school at Riverbend High before moving to James Madison to pursue his football career. From there, he followed head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana.

What happened to Aiden Fisher’s father, Christopher Fisher, and Stepfather, Vinny?

It was Aiden’s 11th birthday when the family received the tragic news. His dad had passed away overnight due to a cardiac arrest.

“We get a call from my grandfather. Broke the news to us. He passed overnight to a cardiac arrest. He was 39. It was [music] unexpected for sure. really brought me and my sisters and my mom really close.”

It was a difficult time. The four of them were still in grief when Leslie met Vinny, Aiden’s stepdad. At first, the siblings found it difficult to let him into their lives. They were still grieving their dad, but Vinny was patient with them. He came in and gave them his heart.

“We gave him a hard time. We first met him. My little sister was just flat out mean. She was not letting anybody in. He embraced it. He knew it was going to be difficult, especially with what happened with my dad. But I mean, he came in with just open arms.”

Chris’s loss still hurts, but Vinny helped them fill that aching chest. As Leslie shared, Vinny taught us things that we needed as a family, and Vinny needed us. However, the family soon received tragic news. Vinny battled glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, and passed away in November 2019.

When tragedy struck the Fishers, Leslie became the pillar that held the family together through their worst time.

Aiden Fisher’s relationship with his parents

Aiden Fisher shared a beautiful bond with his parents. Growing up, he cherished the beautiful moments he shared with his parents, attending football games. On one hand, Leslie and Chris were Cowboys loyalists, and Aiden rooted for the Washington Commanders.

Although growing up, Aiden would still miss his dad, but Vinny made sure he had someone on the sidelines cheering him up.

“Me and him would go to football games, baseball games, you know, hockey games, like we do anything.”

Years later, when Vinny battled cancer, he would still show up for Aiden at his high school games. As Leslie shares, even in pain, Vinny would show up for Aiden.

“We have a picture of his last game, and you know he’s in his wheelchair, and he’s like No, I’m going. It was cold. He’s bundled up but he made sure he got to that game.”

Although both Chris and Vinny are no longer physically present with him, Aiden is making them proud with every rep on the field.