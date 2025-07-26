] with a two-sport pedigree, one in football and the other in baseball. He was fast and good. So, let’s just consider 2024 a minor rehab year, not a major setback. WHO ARE AMARI JEFFERSON’S PARENTS? Amari is quite connected to his family, especially his parents, Mario and Justine Jefferson. His parents raised four children in Chattanooga, which included Amari’s younger brother Chase, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome. The Jefferson household is tight-knit and intentional: they’ve shared triumphs, setbacks, and everything in between, and they’ve done it together like a team. When Chase was diagnosed, Justine said the family “bonded together” through the fear and became closer because of it. The support Amari got from his parents throughout his career is immense. Meanwhile, both parents have been quite vocal about their son. Who Are Amari Jefferson’s Parents? All About Father Mario and Mother Justine

ByArunima Purohit

Jul 26, 2025 | 6:47 PM EDT

There are some freshmen who make noise right away, but Amari Jefferson wasn’t one of them. His 2024 season didn’t go as expected. After starting at Baylor School in Chattanooga, he started college at Alabama but was redshirted due to a hip injury that ended his season before it even started. To everyone’s surprise, the talent didn’t disappear. You can call it dedication and passion for the game. Jefferson brought elite athleticism and solid physicality on the field. That recovery year? It was a boon for him. He trained hard, healed, and prepared for the future.

In January 2025, he entered the transfer portal and committed to returning to his roots, Tennessee. This year will be extremely important for him as he’ll have to show the world who he is. Well, this isn’t your average backup story. Amari arrived at Alabama with a two-sport pedigree, one in football and the other in baseball. He was fast and good. So, let’s just consider 2024 a minor rehab year, not a major setback.

Who are Amari Jefferson’s parents?

Amari is quite connected to his family, especially his parents, Mario and Justine Jefferson. His parents raised four children in Chattanooga, which included Amari’s younger brother Chase, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome. The Jefferson household is tight-knit and intentional: they’ve shared triumphs, setbacks, and everything in between, and they’ve done it together like a team. When Chase was diagnosed, Justine said the family “bonded together” through the fear and became closer because of it. The support Amari got from his parents throughout his career is immense.

Meanwhile, both parents have been quite vocal about their son. Mario has always been a part of Amari’s life—football, baseball, college choices, everything. On the other hand, Justine has been the emotional anchor. Whenever the family is in the spotlight, they never shy away from showcasing their love for each other, which is quite impressive.

Who is Amari Jefferson’s father?

Mario Jefferson isn’t a headline-grabber, but his influence runs deep. When Amari was deciding between football at Alabama and at Tennessee, Mario steered him with insight and calm. He said the relationship under Nick Saban felt strong, but once Saban exited, the path home to Tennessee “made sense,” highlighting how connections with the coaches. While Mario’s not on camera often, his impact shines through Amari’s smooth decision-making, team-first attitude, and respect for coaches.

Who is Amari Jefferson’s mother?

Amari Jefferson’s mother, Justine Jefferson, is the glue that holds the family together. She’s always been straightforward about how tough the early days were. When Chase was born, she said the family “bonded together as a family when you go through something very difficult“.

That sentiment resonates with Amari, who’s spoken often about being part of a unit, not just an athlete. On social media and family interviews, Amari has spoken out about how central that bond is, one that keeps him centered, even when the lights are brightest.

What are the nationality and ethnicity of Amari Jefferson’s parents?

Amari Jefferson’s parents are African-American and are rooted in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The family appears deeply connected to their American roots. Moreover, there have been no public mentions of foreign citizenship or heritage. That background, growing up in the American South and raising children together under tough circumstances, has shaped Amari’s mindset. This is something that is pretty much evident when he takes to the field.

