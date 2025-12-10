Who are Andon Thomas’s Parents? Meet father Casey Thomas

Andon Thomas has emerged as one of the key components of Army West Point’s contemporary defensive identity. Thomas, a 2025 Team Captain with a perfect 3.98 GPA in chemical engineering, is the perfect example of the kind of smart and disciplined cadet-athlete the Academy aspires to develop.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A spot on the 2024 AAC All-Third Team, a CSC Academic All-America nomination, and the esteemed New York Athletic Club Scholar-Athlete Award are some of his accomplishments already on his resume. He led the Black Knights in tackles in back-to-back seasons and was an unmatchable presence in every defensive series. Yet, the story of Thomas traces back to his upbringing and his parents, who raised him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Andon Thomas’s parents?

Andon Thomas’s dad, retired Lt. Col. Casey Thomas, is a West Point graduate whose 20-year military career took the family to several states and bases. The Thomas family led the typical nomadic lifestyle of military households, traveling from El Paso to Charlottesville to Fort Campbell and Leavenworth. But coaches consistently noticed something unique in Andon throughout every move and transition, which was his grit and a natural leadership spark that seemed to follow him into the locker room.

Casey Thomas captured that spirit perfectly when reflecting on his son’s journey. “No matter where we lived, every coach at every level would say he’s got something,” said retired Lt. Col. Casey Thomas. “There’s a function of the heart. Everywhere he goes, people follow him. He’s got the grit, and he isn’t afraid to play smash-mouth football, but he leads organically.” It’s a glimpse into the kind of household that shaped Andon.

Even though Andon’s career is frequently linked to his father’s history, his parents allowed him to follow his own path. In fact, Andon says that his father’s education at West Point did not influence him to attend the Academy. Rather, Casey provided him with direction, informing his son that attending the Academy would be as Andon recalls, “the hardest thing I’ve done up to this point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the ethnicity of Andon Thomas’s parents?

There is no public information about the ethnicity of the Thomas family. The Thomas family’s emphasis on discipline and duty is an obvious reflection of their roots, given his father’s lengthy military career and the ideals stressed in Andon’s interviews.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Inside Andon Thomas’s Relationship with His Parents

Andon’s relationship with his parents is based on mutual respect and service. Casey, his father, has served as a role model for leadership beyond being a mentor. Andon frequently talks about the teachings his father instilled in him about adversity, discipline, and the reality of military life. Those early teachings shaped how he approached football and, eventually, his commitment to West Point.

“I just knew it was right in my heart, my soul,” he recalled. “After talking to people, I committed shortly thereafter. It’s been a great blessing. Being able to play football at the highest level is truly a blessing. But also playing for something more meaningful, playing for the United States Army and being able to serve after is tremendous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Andon carried himself like a leader when he came to West Point, mostly because he had witnessed one up close his whole life, whereas some athletes develop into leaders over time. Their discussions helped him get ready for the rigorous academic load and tough timetable of the Academy.

“One thing I’ve really learned coming to the academy is being able to ask for help and being vulnerable,” he explained. “You can’t do West Point by yourself. I’ve been able to ask my peers, mentors, coaches, officers, teachers, literally everyone who’s been able to help me.”

Also, Andon’s parents have allowed him to develop according to his own terms. As he made the move from Liberty Hill star to cadet-athlete under one of the most challenging systems in the country, his parents’ unconditional support served as a safety net for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

His Liberty Hill coach, Kent Walker, says, “Andon is the ultimate leader….He’s a coach’s dream with his leadership and how he conducts himself–he’s a great young man and role model.”

Andon attributes his sense of stability to his parents, whether he’s dealing with high-stakes games, late-night film studies, or 6:30 a.m. formations. His leadership and ability to motivate teammates can all be traced back to the principles that were taught to him at home. These core values will continue to direct him in his future as a leader.