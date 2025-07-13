Who are Anthony Frias II’s Parents? Meet Sabrina Frias and Anthony Frias

Want to know how UCLA’s Anthony Frias II trucks defenders and hits game-winning shots? It starts at home. Before becoming a Bruin, Frias learned discipline, faith, and grit from a supportive family. Last season we saw him play in 11 games, contributing onto special teams and as a reserve. He shone against Fresno State, rushing for 43 yards on 13 carries and adding 18 receiving yards. Best part, he also made it to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll that fall. That’s not just talent; it’s great parenting.

Who are Anthony Frias II’s parents?

Long before Anthony Frias II was breaking tackles and shaking houses with midnight workouts, his story began hustling with his parents’ Sabrina and Anthony Frias. His football journey was built on his parents’ faith, resilience, and a touch of fate. From hustling in midnights to forging his way through the college, they were always behind his back, forging a foundation that would later support their son’s athletic drive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The true test of their foundation came early, when Anthony Frias first picked up a football. “We didn’t know Anthony was going to be good at football at all,” his father said on K-State Sports. But that opinion shifted after his very first game. “Anthony scored like 10 touchdowns his first game. It was crazy. They couldn’t tackle him and couldn’t catch him. That’s when Anthony Frias II, the football player, was born.” From then on, Sabrina and Anthony fully committed to their son’s football dreams, transforming their home into a training ground and their lives into a relentless pursuit of excellence.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Frias II (@afrias_20) Expand Post

That pursuit wasn’t easy. Anthony turned their garage into a makeshift gym, working out late into the night. “Our neighbor’s house had been shaking at 2 a.m.,” Sabrina said. “Anthony was pumping iron. We apologized to our neighbors. They said they felt all the weight that he had dropped on the floor.” While building muscle and smashing personal bests, Anthony also excelled academically—earning 45 college credits, maintaining a 4.0 GPA, and serving as ASB President. Throughout it all, Sabrina and Anthony supported their son, just as they’d always supported each other. Ever wondered where the power couple met first?

How did Sabrina Frias and Anthony Frias meet?

Anthony Frias II’s parents, Anthony and Sabrina Frias, first meeting’s tea is still under wraps, but clearly, they’ve raised a remarkably driven and talented family. Besides Anthony, there’s Nataly and Isaiah; both of them did psychology majors at Kansas State. Now, when you have that kind of talent in your home, you tend to shine. And that’s what happened with Anthony Frias.

Now, Anthony Frias II’s move to Manhattan, Kansas, felt destined; his official visit marked a long-awaited breakthrough after a journey of self-doubt and perseverance. “Anthony said, ‘I want you to know I’m committing to you right now. I’m committing to K-State,’” his father said. Even Anthony’s mother, Sabrina, adds to it and says, “We saw him stand up and say to Coach Klieman, ‘When I walk out of here, I’m not talking to anyone. I’m not going on any visits.” Anthony kept his promise, ignoring every school that contacted them after they arrived home. The family prepared for their move, sure they’d made the right choice.

However, his Kansas State football career didn’t go as planned. Though Frias played in 10 games in 2023 and excelled on special teams—leading the team with five kickoff coverage tackles—his offensive contributions were minimal. A turning point came during the UCF game; he expected more playing time due to an injury ahead of him. “It was pretty shocking, to be honest,” Frias said. “That’s the moment I realized that maybe we weren’t on the same page.” Now, let’s get into his family’s ethnicity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is the ethnicity of Anthony Frias II’s parents?

The Frias family’s background is unclear, but their Christian faith is evident. Anthony Frias II openly shares his beliefs, often using social media to express them. His Instagram features faith-based reflections, offering encouragement. One post reads, “God is about to make your dream real,” showcasing his deep faith. This spirituality shapes his football career and life.

Even his mother, Sabrina, also openly affirms her faith, her private Instagram bio stating, “I am just a sinner saved by grace.” His father’s bio similarly proclaims, “And those who are Christ’s have crucified the flesh with its passion and desires.” The Frias family’s strong Christian values are central to their identity, significantly influencing Anthony’s discipline, humility, and perseverance. Now, you know how closely all of them are knitted together with faith and trust.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Anthony Frias II’s relationship with his parents

Anthony Frias’s relationship with his parents and family has different layers to it. From hustling with him in the sidelines to now enjoying their kids success, they all have come a long way. Anthony’s move to Kansas State fills his Turlock, California, hometown with pride. Around 30-40 family and friends threw him a going-away party at Sharky’s Family Billiards & Pizza in late May, decked out in K-State purple and waving large Powercat flags.

Guests traveled from Arizona, San Diego, and Le Grand to celebrate Anthony’s commitment. “That’s where I come from—a family that’s big on family,” Anthony said, noting their unwavering support, even when he later chose UCLA. That truly reflects their strong bond. Now, you can understand the kind of bond he shares with his parents and family. With everything falling in place, let’s see how this season turns out for him.